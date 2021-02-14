Bowling Green sophomore forward Meadow Tisdale scored 30 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double as the visiting Lady Purples topped Ohio County 67-43 in girls’ basketball action Saturday.
BG junior center LynKaylah James also notched a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Ava Bennett added eight points for the Lady Purples, who won their third straight game.
Addie Bullock led Ohio County with 10 points.
Bowling Green (8-6) is back in action Tuesday at Christian County.
Owensboro 40, Warren Central 36
Owensboro’s Lyric Lawrence tallied 14 points in Saturday’s 40-36 road win over Warren Central.
ALyrica Hughes added 12 points and Brooklyn Williams had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Devils.
Sophomore guard Saniyah Shelton had 13 points to lead the Lady Dragons. WC junior guard Kaylyn Keener chipped in with six points.
Warren Central (5-5) is scheduled to host District 14 rival Greenwood on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 67, Edmonson County 42
Senior guard Kate Norwood tallied 21 points to lead visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 67-42 win over Edmonson County on Saturday.
Senior forward Alera Barbee added 16 points and sophomore forward Hadley Turner totaled 14 points for the Lady Cats in the win.
Franklin-Simpson (8-5) is set to next host District 13 rival Todd County Central on Friday.
Edmonson County (4-5) is slated to host Daviess County on Thursday.
Boys
DuPont Manual 61, Greenwood 60
Greenwood junior guard Cade Stinnett tallied a game-high 32 points in Saturday’s 61-60 loss to DuPont Manual in the South End Shootout at Iroquois High School in Louisville.
Senior guard Marc Grant added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Gators.
Brendan Shene posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Damone King had 11 points and JaWaun Northington finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Crimsons.
Greenwood (8-7) is set to host Logan County on Tuesday.
