Bowling Green’s Meadow Tisdale and Greenwood’s Cade Stinnett were named Region 4 players of the year as voted on by the Region 4 coaches association.
Tisdale was one of four Lady Purples to earn a spot on the girls’ Region 4 all-region teams. Saniyah Shelton earned first-team honors, while LynKaylah James and Tanaya Bailey were second-team selections.
Barren County’s Raven Ennis, Greenwood’s Leia Trinh and Franklin-Simpson’s Alera Barbee joined Tisdale and Shelton as first team all-region selections.
South Warren’s Gracie Hodges, Metcalfe County’s Kassady London, Logan County’s Gracie Borders and Monroe County’s Paisley Ford joined James and Bailey as second team all-region selections.
Glasgow’s Mia Cassady, Cumberland County’s Maggie Morgan, Greenwood’s Kayla Grant and Russellville’s LaReesha Cawthorne were third team all-region selections.
On the boys’ side, Warren Central led the way with three selections. Jaiden Lawrence was a first-team selection, with Chappelle Whitney a second-team selection and Omari Glover a third-team selection.
Bowling Green’s Turner Buttry, Barren County’s Aden Nyekan and Cumberland County’s Ty Seay join Stinnett and Lawrence as first team all-region selections.
Franklin-Simpson’s Andreyas Miller, Warren East’s Isaiah Andrews, Greenwood’s Aaron Brown and Metcalfe County’s Wyatt Blythe joined Whitney as second team all-region selections.
Glasgow’s Sam Bowling, Clinton County’s Nick Delk, South Warren’s Ty Price and Metcalfe County’s Peyton Dial joined Glover as third team all-region selections.
Franklin-Simpson’s Ashley Taylor was named girls’ coach of the year, while Todd County Central’s John Stigall was named boys’ coach of the year.
Players and coaches will be recognized between games during the semifinal round of the boys’ and girls’ Region 4 Tournament.