Bowling Green junior Meadow Tisdale’s 29 points and 21 rebounds paced the Lady Purples to a 69-45 win Tuesday over Station Camp (Tenn.) in the Zaxby’s Christmas Classic girls’ basketball tournament at Goodpasture (Tenn.) High School.
LynKaylah James added 12 points, Tanaya Bailey tallied 10 points and Ava Bennett finished with eight points for Bowling Green in the win.
Bowling Green (7-3) was set to face Cheatham County Central (Tenn.) in the tournament Wednesday.
Warren Central 47, Evansville Bosse 9
Kenneddee Robinson and Jaliyah Bailey scored 12 points apiece to lead host Warren Central to a 47-9 victory Tuesday over Evansville Bosse (Ind.) in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Classic.
Jordyn Downey added 11 points for the Lady Dragons.
Warren Central (2-5) advanced to the winner’s bracket and was set to face Louisville Central on Wednesday.
South Warren 48, Taylor County 34
Gracie Hodges tallied 14 points to push host South Warren past Taylor County 48-34 on Tuesday in the FirstBank Holiday Bash.
McLaine Hudson and Grace Maxwell added eight points each for the Spartans in the win.
South Warren (4-6) was set to face Newport Central Catholic and Owensboro Catholic in tournament action Wednesday.
Warren East 54, Lexington Christian 44
Sam Carver scored 14 points and Reagan Lawson added 13 points to lift Warren East to a 54-44 win over Lexington Christian on Tuesday in the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County.
RaeEllen Jones added nine points and eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders.
Also Tuesday, Warren East dropped a 41-38 decision to Clinton County. Natajia Alexander had nine points and Natalie Harrell had eight points to lead the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (3-8) was slated to face Logan County in the tournament Wednesday.
Logan County 51, Clinton County 31
Kadyn Costello scored 14 points to pace Logan County to a 51-31 win over Clinton County on Tuesday in the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County.
TaKyiah Mason chipped in with 10 points and Gracie Borders just missed a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Cougars, who also beat John Hardin 56-38 on Tuesday.
Logan County (12-2) was set to face Warren East on Wednesday.
Edmonson County 49, Shawnee 27
Paige Wolfe totaled 14 points to lead Edmonson County to a 49-27 win over Shawnee on Tuesday in the Kysports.tv Girls Christmas Classic at Caverna.
Lily Jane Vincent had 11 points and nine rebounds, while Hallie Cassady had nine points and nine rebounds for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (4-7) was slated to face Eastern in the tournament Wednesday.
John Hardin 49, Glasgow 46, OT
Mia Cassady scored 21 points for Glasgow in a 49-46 overtime loss to John Hardin on Tuesday in the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County.
Ashton Botts had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (5-6) was set to play Trimble County in the tournament Wednesday.
Boys
Warren Central 61, Walton-Verona 51
Jaiden Lawrence scored 16 points to boost Warren Central to a 61-51 win over Walton-Verona on Tuesday in the Mason County Invitational.
Chappelle Whitney added 14 points and seven rebounds, Omari Glover notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kade Unseld finished with 10 points for the Dragons.
Warren Central (7-1) was set to face Bryan Station in the tournament Wednesday.
Bowling Green 62, Pikeville 61
Deuce Bailey finished with 24 points to carry Bowling Green past Pikeville for a 62-61 win Tuesday in the Ashland Invitational at Ashland Blazer.
Makayelus Wardlow added 18 points and Turner Buttry had 13 points for the Purples in the win.
Bowling Green (10-0) is back in action Jan. 4 at Warren Central.
Greenwood 65, Northview Academy (Tenn.) 39
Cade Stinnett produced a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Greenwood to a 65-39 win over Northview Academy (Tenn.) on Tuesday in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Brakton Stinnett added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Gators.
Greenwood (8-1) was set to continue tournament action Wednesday against Douglas (Ala.).
Glasgow 60, Campbellsville 47
Sam Bowling and Jackson Poland combined for 40 points to lead Glasgow to a 60-47 win over host Campbellsville on Tuesday in the Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic.
Bowling had 21 points and Poland tallied 19 points and four assists. Clay Pippen added eight points and John Carter Myers had 11 rebounds for the Scotties.
Glasgow (7-3) was set to face Butler in the tournament Wednesday.
Edmonson County 83, Montgomery Central (Tenn.) 69
Evan Stice and Trace Taylor scored 14 points each to boost Edmonson County to an 83-69 win against Montgomery Central (Tenn.) on Tuesday in the Zaxby’s Christmas Classic at Todd County Central.
Braden Wall added 12 points and Zander Bass had 10 points for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (6-6) was slated to face host Todd County Central on Wednesday.