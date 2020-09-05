A district that has been extremely competitive is expected to be even crazier when boys’ soccer begins Monday.
A compacted regular season begins a mere two weeks after practice began – creating more uncertainty and more of a sense of urgency for District 14 teams. The traditional home-and-home regular-season schedule has been trimmed to one meeting each to determine the postseason seeding, making every game that much more critical.
“This district has always been pretty tough,” Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. “Usually whoever makes it out, they make a pretty good run at state. We are pretty confident that we can compete for the top of the district, top of the region. Getting those games and getting the number one seed going into the tournament, that’s the same goal as it is every year.”
Ray’s Dragons, the defending region champion, will look to lead the way again despite losing three defenders and two midfielders.
Ray said senior Eh Moo is one of the best attacking midfielders in the state, while senior forward Ahmed Delic led Warren Central with 26 goals last season.
“It’s a really strong senior class,” Ray said. “They are really taking the lead right now.
“...They are looking forward to getting out there and playing another season. Regardless of whether we come out on top of the region or how we finish in the state, the opportunity to play is there and they are excited about that chance.”
South Warren beat Warren Central twice in the regular season last year, but lost the district tournament championship and region tournament championship game to the Dragons.
The Spartans lose five seniors, but bring back their top two scorers – Eldin Velic and Kiram Mujic – while Anthony Cano was tied for third with 11 goals.
Head coach Tom Alexander said Luie Kogetsu should help fill the voids left by the senior class, while Ajlin Alemic is healthy and ready to contribute. Senior Tayshaun Jones has some experience at keeper, but should see a bigger role this season.
“We have expectations every year,” Alexander said. “Our expectation every year is to make it to region, win region and then make a run at state. That is the expectation every single year. I know a lot of our guys feel like we kind of let an opportunity slip away last year. They want that chance again. They don’t want to let another one slip away.”
Bowling Green welcomes back a deep and talented junior class as well as senior Tano Lockhart, who led the Purples in scoring last season. Oscar Zoellner is also back after splitting time at keeper last year.
“I would argue this is one of the three strongest districts in the state,” BG coach Scott Gural said. “Any given night the teams here from the Bowling Green area can beat each other and hold their own with just about anybody in the state. It’s challenging in the regular season, but at the same time it prepares you for the postseason. We lost I think four weeks of regular season this year, so it is going to be blink and you miss the regular season and we are all of a sudden in elimination games.”
Greenwood brings back four seniors and a wealth of underclassmen, but will have to replace its leading goal scoring.
Gators coach Luis Llontop said Simion LeCruise, Jackson White, I Jeck, Lian Cung, Andy Alfara and Carlos Hercules will be looked upon to provide offense.
Keeper Jax Buchanon will provide experience and help stabilize a young back line, according to Llontop.
The Gators open district play against Warren Central on Thursday and will face South Warren and Bowling Green the following week.
“On a good day I think anybody can beat anybody,” Llontop said. “I think if you do well against (Warren Central) that first week we will go on with more confidence in those other two games.”
Warren East was 9-2 outside of district play last season, but went winless against district foes.
The Raiders have a roster full of experience with seven seniors and seven juniors. William Bilombele led the team with 13 goals last year, while Kobe Kawaii back at keeper.
“For us I think it is a matter of timing,” Warren East coach Zachary Young said. “This program went through a rebuilding phase the last couple of years when I took over for the previous coach. Every season we have progressed closer and closer to that victory in district. If it’s not this season, then it will be next. It is only a matter of time.
“I think once that happens, a light is going to click on and Warren East is going to be highly competitive in this district.”
