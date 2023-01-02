The Todd County Central basketball teams begin the new year making big moves in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 polls.
Todd County moves up to sixth in the boys' poll, with the girls' team jumping up to fifth.
Warren Central remains a unanimous No. 1 in the boys' poll, with Bowling Green holding at second and South Warren third. The Purples and Spartans square off in a District 14 matchup Friday.
Franklin-Simpson is fourth, while Barren County holds at fifth.
Todd County Central, Monroe County, Butler County, Warren East and Clinton County round out the boys' poll.
In the girls' poll, Bowling Green remains No. 1, receiving all but one first-place vote. Barren County holds at second, adding one first-place vote. Glasgow holds at third, while Greenwood jumps to fourth with Todd County leaping to fifth.
Franklin-Simpson, Metcalfe County, Butler County, Edmonson County and Logan County round out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (7) 12-1 70 1
2. Bowling Green – 11-3 63 2
3. South Warren – 11-1 56 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 7-3 48 4
5. Barren County – 8-5 36 5
6. Todd Co. Central – 9-6 31 9
7. Monroe County – 8-5 24 8
8. Butler County – 8-5 23 6
9. Warren East – 6-6 22 7
10. Clinton County – 7-6 9 –
Others receiving votes: Edmonson County 1, Metcalfe County 1, Russell County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (6) 8-5 69 1
2. Barren County (1) 11-3 64 2
3. Glasgow – 9-4 51 3
4. Greenwood – 8-6 36 8
5. Todd Co. Central – 9-5 35 10
6. Franklin-Simpson – 6-6 32 4
7. Metcalfe County – 7-4 31 5
8. Butler County – 8-3 30 6
9. Edmonson Co. – 8-4 13 7
10. Logan County – 8-6 9 –
Others receiving votes: Cumberland County 5, South Warren 5, Monroe County 4.