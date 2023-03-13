The target has been squarely on the back of Warren Central's boys' basketball team virtually all season.
Coming off a runner-up finish in the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 last year at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Central cemented its status as a real title contender by rolling through the field in December's King of the Bluegrass tournament to claim the championship in Louisville.
With that came the No. 1 ranking in the state, and that bull's-eye on the Dragons' backs – take your best shot, Pulaski County. The Region 12 champions get the first crack at derailing Warren Central on Wednesday in a first-round state tournament matchup at Rupp. Game time is 5 p.m. CT.
Many have tried, most all have failed this season.
A lone loss in December to Madison Central in another holiday tournament is the only blemish on Warren Central's 32-1 record, and the Dragons intend to keep it that way for four more games.
The veteran Dragons, winners of 23 straight games and featuring six seniors on the roster, are locked in after a dominant season and one final test from Bowling Green in last week's Region 4 tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena, when the Purples pushed them to overtime before Central prevailed 52-50 to move on to this year's Sweet 16.
Warren Central coach William Unseld said his team felt more pressure to win that regional title against their longtime rivals than they feel when contemplating a return trip to Lexington to face off with the state's best teams. And that final push from Bowling Green might have been just the thing to reset the Dragons for this final stretch.
"We've went over that, watched the film and just tried to talk about some of the late-game stuff we've got to get better at," Unseld said. "We haven't had too many scenarios where we've had to play like that late, so it was good for us to have that type of game and let us know that OK, we need to work on our late-game stuff – taking care of the ball and taking the right shots – you know, time and situation."
In the end, the Dragons found a way to get back to Lexington.
"It was definitely a confidence boost at the end of the day," Warren Central senior point guard Izayiah Villafuerte said. "At the end of the game, it taught us that we all came together and finished out how we needed to."
Pulaski County (27-6) topped host Lincoln County 57-50 in last week's Region 12 championship to advance. Running a five-guard lineup, the Maroons are led by seniors Cayden Lancaster (19.7 points per game) and Barek Williams (19.5 ppg), with freshman point guard Carson Fraley chipping in 12.9 points per outing.
"Really good – they're physical, big guards, they move the ball well, shoot it decently," Unseld said. "They're really physical and tough, so we've got to play off two feet and do what we normally do. It's a really good basketball team, so we've got a challenge in front of us."
Unseld said his team is prepared for the Maroons to run – they prefer an up-tempo style and have averaged 71 points per game this season – or slow it down Wednesday.
Last year, Warren Central unleashed a smothering defense that held all four opponents to less than 60 points at Rupp. The Dragons edged Louisville Male by three points, beat Murray by six and downed Covington Catholic by three before falling just short in a 43-42 decision to George Rogers Clark in the championship.
"You're not going to play well offensively for four straight games," Unseld said. "But if you'll guard for four straight games, you'll be all right. And I think we can do that. We've got the personnel to really guard and rebound the basketball. Up there last year we didn't play four great games offensively, we played really well defensively. So we're sending that same message to them."
Warren Central's length and quickness has been a matchup nightmare for opponents all season as the Dragons routinely dominate rebounding and force slews of turnovers that turn into easy baskets the other way.
Chappelle Whitney a 6-foot-4 senior forward, leads the team with 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Junior Kade Unseld, a 6-5 guard, is right behind Whitney with 15.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Then there's another trip of seniors – explosive 6-4 guard Damarion Walkup (12.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg), two-sport star Omari Glover (10.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and a rock-solid point guard in Villafuerte (9.5 ppg).
Off the bench, the Dragons rotate in even more length with 6-6 wing Tayvion Wells and 6-5 wing Malik Jefferson – who on a state championship in the triple jump as a sophomore. Warren Central can and does go even deeper to the bench as the situation dictates.
Glover, one of the area's best wide receivers on the football field, said having the experience of last year's run to the Sweet 16 championship game is a big plus for his team.
"It actually helped a lot," Glover said. "It was our first time going, but now we know how we can get there and get the job done. This year we've got to come in mentally focused. I know teams are going to be hunting for us, but like Chappelle Whitney said ... he said we're hunters too."