No. 1 with a bullet?
Warren Central (21-1), the state's top-ranked boys' basketball team, showed why again Friday night on its home court, using a big second half to roll past District 14 rival Greenwood 91-59 for its 12th straight victory.
The Dragons, now 5-0 in the district, have won those 12 games by an average margin of 30 points after suffering their lone loss Dec. 27 against Madison Central.
"We competed," Central coach William Unseld said. "We got good contributions from a lot of players. Kade (Unseld) set the tone for us to start, and Damarion (Walkup) played great in the second half. It can be a different guy each quarter."
Junior Kade Unseld was the guy early, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the game's first six minutes, including one from NBA range, to stake WCHS to a 19-7 lead.
Greenwood (6-17) narrowed the lead to 19-11 on Chaze Huff's trey with 57 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Central then went on a 9-2 spurt to go up 28-13 with 7:13 to play in the second quarter, but the Gators didn't fold.
Lofton Howard scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the second quarter to keep Greenwood in the game.
The Gators, now 0-5 in district play, were down 47-32 at halftime but opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Nick Simpson to close the gap to 47-35.
It was as close as the Gators would get.
Walkup, a senior, scored 12 points in the third quarter and Central stretched its lead to 68-46 on his layup with 47 seconds left in the period.
Central, even with a number of substitutes getting playing time, started the fourth quarter on a 16-5 run and went up 84-53 on a tip-in by senior Malik Jefferson with 4:16 to play.
The Dragons built their largest lead at 89-55 on a 3-pointer by junior Cadin Hammer.
Kade Unseld led the Dragons with 24 points, including 14 in the opening quarter. Walkup finished with 20 points, and senior guard Izayiah Villafuerte added 14 to round out the double-figure scoring.
Howard and sophomore Asher Pettus (10 points) were the only double-digit scorers for Greenwood.
Despite the lopsided victory, coach Unseld said the Dragons still have work to do in the six remaining regular-season games.
"We're going to get a battle from Christian County (12-9) on Monday and from Bowling Green (20-4) next Friday," he said.
Greenwood 11 21 16 11 -- 59
W. Central 21 26 21 23 -- 91
Greenwood -- Simpson 6, Pettus 10, Huff 7, Phillips 3, Stansbury 8, Howard 12, Davis 4, Clark 3, Hartis 6.
Warren Central -- Walkup 20, Villafuerte 14, Jefferson 6, Wells 7, Unseld 24, Hammer 5, Whitney 7, Pratt 2, Boards 6.
Girls
Greenwood 56, Central 42
In the opening game of Friday's doubleheader on homecoming night, Greenwood overcame a "gimmick" defense by Central on leading scorer Leia Trinh to defeat the Lady Dragons 56-42.
Trinh, a junior who has already scored more than 2,000 points for her GHS career, was limited to eight points Friday as WCHS mostly played four-person zone defense with a "chaser" on Trinh.
Senior power forward Kayla Grant picked up the slack for the Lady Gators, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead Greenwood to its fifth straight victory over Central.
"A lot of people contributed tonight," GHS coach Zach Simpson said. "Although she didn't score as much tonight, Leia impacts the game. She brings more than one defender, which allows our shooters to get open."
Greenwood (13-10) improved to 2-3 in district play and assured that it will play South Warren in the opening round of the district tournament.
Central (4-18), although still winless in district play, made a battle out of this one for much of the evening.
Greenwood jumped out to a 6-1 lead, with Grant scoring four early points, but Central went on an 8-2 run capped by Kennedee Robinson's bucket in the lane to take a 9-8 lead.
Ella Whittle canned a pair of 3-pointers to fuel an 8-0 run that gave Greenwood a 16-9 lead with 2:20 to play in the first quarter.
The Lady Dragons stormed back, pulling to within 18-16 on another Robinson basket at the start of the second quarter.
Central was still within four (28-24) at halftime, but Greenwood stretched its lead with an 8-2 spurt to start the second half.
A Hannah Bailey 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter pulled Central to within 42-35, but it could get no closer.
Grant scored six points in the final period to close things out. She was joined in double figures by Avery Overmohle, who scored 10 points.
Jaliyah Bailey led Central with 12 points. Robinson and Aida Akhmedova scored eight each.
Greenwood 18 10 14 14 -- 56
W. Central 14 10 8 10 -- 42
Greenwood -- Overmohle 10, Whittle 8, McCorkle 6, Grant 20, Trinh 8, Peterson 2, Martin 2.
Warren Central -- H. Bailey 7, Robinson 8, Frausto 5, Ferguson 2, Akhmedova 8, J. Bailey 12.