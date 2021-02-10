Unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Bowling Green claimed a 73-66 road victory over John Hardin in boys' basketball action Tuesday night.
Isaiah Mason had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead the Purples, who are ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press state poll for the second straight week.
Turner Buttry added 20 points, including a 3-for-4 effort from 3-point range, and Jaxon Flanary tallied 15 points for Bowling Green (10-0).
The Purples are back in action Friday at District 14 rival South Warren.
Greenwood 56, Monroe County 46
Marc Grant tallied 17 points to lead visiting Greenwood to a 56-46 win over Monroe County on Tuesday.
Cade Stinnett just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Gators.
Greenwood (7-6) next hosts District 14 rival Warren East on Friday.
Cumberland County 71, Glasgow 63
Host Cumberland County dealt Glasgow a 71-63 loss on Tuesday night.
Sam Bowling had 24 points to lead the Scotties in the loss. Ashton Cerwinske added 11 points and John Carter Myers had 10 for Glasgow (7-7).
The Scotties are back in action Friday at District 15 rival Barren County.
Girls
Warren Central 60, Logan County 31
Saniyah Shelton tallied a game-high 24 points to lead host Warren Central to a 60-31 win over Logan County on Tuesday.
La Auhnni Lewis also tallied double-digit scoring and Kaylyn Keener had eight points for the Lady Dragons.
Abby Hinton paced Logan County (1-14) with eight points. The Lady Cougars visit District 13 rival Todd County Central on Friday.
Warren Central (5-4) is set to host John Hardin on Friday.
Bowling Green 57, Russellville 23
LynKaylah James tallied 24 points to lead host Bowling Green to a 57-23 win over Russellville on Tuesday.
The Lady Purples' Meadow Tisdale nearly had a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.
Bowling Green (6-6) is slated to visit District 14 rival South Warren on Friday.
Russellville (5-7) will host District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Barren County 59, Monroe County 47
Visiting Barren County earned a 59-47 road win over District 15 foe Monroe County on Tuesday.
For the host Falcons, Gracie Veach had 21 points and seven rebounds. Brynley Hatcher added 14 points for Monroe County (6-5 overall, 2-3 District 15).
Barren County (9-5, 4-0) is slated to visit Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Cumberland County 52, Glasgow 49
Host Cumberland County topped Glasgow 52-49 on Tuesday night.
Mia Cassady had 15 points to lead the visiting Lady Scotties. Kaidence Byrd added 11 points and Khloe Hale had 10 for Glasgow (4-6), which returns to action Friday at District 15 rival Barren County.
Maggie Morgan had a game-high 17 points and six rebounds to lead Cumberland County (2-9). Caity Patterson added 15 points and Kaylen Franklin had 13 for the Lady Panthers.
