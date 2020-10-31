Top-ranked Trinity earned a 42-7 victory over visiting Bowling Green on Friday in Louisville.
The Shamrocks, 6-0 and the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Class 6A state poll, got a big passing night from quarterback Nathan McElroy in the victory.
McElroy was 23-of-31 passing for 257 yards and four touchdowns – all to wide receiver Jack Mitchell.
Michell finished with four receptions for 88 yards.
Also for Trinity, Brad West tallied 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Armon Tucker added 92 rushing yards for the Shamrocks.
Trinity jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Bowling Green (5-2) narrowed the Shamrocks’ advantage to 21-7 with 9:43 left in the third quarter on a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown by Augustin Nyembo.
The Purples, the No. 4 team in the AP Class 5A state poll, could get no closer from there.
The Shamrocks gave up only 51 yards in total offense, with Bowling Green tallying 34 rushing yards and 17 passing in the setback.
Bowling Green has no game scheduled for the final week of the regular season Nov. 6.
Bowling Green 0 0 7 0 – 7
Trinity 21 0 7 14 – 42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.