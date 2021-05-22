The semifinals are set in the Region 4 Tennis Tournament after completion of the round of 16 and quarterfinals Saturday at Greenwood High School.
All semifinalists automatically qualify for the state tournament in Lexington on June 1-3.
In the boys’ singles, top seed Jacks Lancaster will face Russell County’s Lucas McCall, the No. 3 seed, in one semifinal. The other semifinal will feature Bowling Green’s John Guthrie, the No. 2 seed, against Monroe County’s Brandon Sheffield, the No. 5 seed.
In the girls’ singles, top seed Arden Dethridge from Greenwood will face Metcalfe County’s Taryn Deckard, the five seed in one semifinal. The other semifinal will feature Greenwood’s Greer Glosick, the No. 2 seed, against Bowling Green’s Campbell Richey, the four seed.
In the boys’ doubles, top seed Dillon Dethridge and James Chen from Greenwood will face the No. 5 seed Andrew Law and Tucker Strow from Bowling Green in one semifinal. The other semifinal will feature No. 2 seed Caden Stephanski and Jake Taylor from South Warren against No. 3 seed Gary Zheng and Seth Thomas from Greenwood.
In the girls’ doubles, top seed Meghan Martin and Hannah Evans from South Warren will face Greenwood’s Ashley Parks and Avery Overmohle, the four seed, in one semifinal. The other semifinal will feature No. 3 seed Macy Meisel and Elizabeth Maglinger from Bowling Green against No. 2 seed Kate Young and Maria Crowe from Greenwood.
The semifinals is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, with the finals scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.