Top targets: Dingle continuing to expand his game

This is the first story in a series profiling three area football players from the Class of 2021 who have been top targets for their teams' quarterbacks, as well as Division I coaches.
Jordan Dingle had an opportunity many top-level high school football prospects don't have – to see the recruiting process up close in person before going through it himself.
The Bowling Green junior watched his brother, Justice Dingle, handle the phone calls and college visits before the latter decided on Georgia Tech, where he is now a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman.
"I feel like it's helped me a lot," the younger brother said Tuesday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "It just allowed me to see the process through him and, with me being able to sit back and watch him go through it, it just gives me more knowledge about how to take things and how to take it all in."
Now, it's the younger brother's turn.
The highly-touted tight end has over 20 offers from Division I programs, and he's hoping to expand his game even more entering his final season with the Purples after helping lead his team to the KHSAA Class 5A state semifinals last fall.
"The process has been great," Dingle said. "I'm thankful and blessed to be in this situation."
Dingle's recruitment has been a steady climb after picking up his first offer following a camp at Western Kentucky the summer after his freshman year. Since then, the offers have come pouring in, including Power Five schools like West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Ohio State, as well as Penn and Yale from the Ivy League and several other schools across the top college conferences.
In his freshman season at Bowling Green, Dingle saw action in 12 of the team's 13 games. He caught seven passes for 56 yards and recorded eight total tackles. His older brother – then a four-star prospect in his senior season – had 109 total tackles to lead the Purples defensively.
Mark Spader has coached both and says the younger brother might be slightly more aggressive, but points to the body of work both have put together and continue to build on. Spader was the defensive coordinator at Bowling Green before taking over head coaching duties for current St. Xavier coach Kevin Wallace. He's seen several players sign to play at some of the country's top colleges – most recently with Vito Tisdale, who will take his talents to Lexington to play for Kentucky – and has seen how the younger Dingle has benefited from having seen the process play out.
"I think it helps tremendously, even with his parents (Justice and Tonya Dingle). They're anxious too, they want to make the right decision by Jordan, but they know they've been through this before, they know the process, and how cool is it that you've got two sons that are going to go on to major colleges and play football?" Spader said Tuesday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "It's a testament to them as well."
From the time he started football as a second grader in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to his first college offer, to now preparing for his final season playing at El Donaldson Stadium, Dingle's continuously tried to improve his craft, stating his versatility as one of his strongest attributes.
"I've just been developing over the years, fine-tuning my skills and everything and improving on my route running and blocking and my ability to move in space," he said. "Just making sure I stay on top of it and I'm always improving."
Dingle was Bowling Green's receiving leader as a sophomore with 446 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions and was again last fall, when he had 474 yards and five touchdowns on 35 receptions. One of the touchdowns in the 2019 season came in a 28-14 victory at South Oldham that gave one of the state's most dominant teams of the decade its first regional title since 2016.
He's now listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports. Rivals lists Dingle as the 13th-best tight end nationally in the Class of 2021 and the No. 3 overall prospect statewide in the class, behind lineman Jager Burton and wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, who both attend Frederick Douglass. 247Sports has Dingle one spot lower nationally and third statewide in the Class of 2021, behind Burton and South Warren's Jantzen Dunn.
His performance and potential have led coaches from across the country – plus his brother at Georgia Tech – to try to land one of the country's best tight ends.
"He's got the frame, he's put together plays on the field, he's an excellent student, so it's just an easy package as far as recruitment goes. Then, with the position he plays, apparently guys like him are hard to find," Spader said. "You see the guys that are coming in to recruit him are tight end coaches, a lot of them, and they bump into each other all over the nation where there is a tight end. They're all going after the same handful of guys that they consider to be the top recruits, and we're fortunate enough Jordan is a top tight end in the nation."
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior handles his business off the field as well. He wants his studies to be in the medical field – he says he wants to be a doctor if his NFL dreams don't pan out – and his product in the classroom is equally as impressive as his football statistics, as shown with his 4.0 GPA, his 28 ACT score and the offers he holds from some of the nation's top academic institutes.
On Friday nights, however, the quiet student lets his play speak for itself.
"What I like about him is on the field on game night is when he kind of switches it over," Spader said. "He's got something in him when he's on the field. He's very aggressive. I love how he's able to cross the lines and switch that over. We've had a few players that have come through our program that can do that.
"That, to me, is what makes him special on the field, too. He's been given some gifts, then he goes and plays his rear off, plays hard and plays aggressively. If you walk past him in the cafeteria, he's not loud, he's not going to draw a bunch of attention to himself, but he's got a great sense of humor."
His aggressiveness is coupled with a willingness to do whatever is needed to help his team win. It showed in Bowling Green's second-round playoff game versus South Warren, when the tight end took the field with his team on defense and came up with several key plays to help the Purples to a 20-13 victory.
In Bowling Green's 28-0 season-ending loss to Covington Catholic in the Class 5A state semifinals, Dingle lined up against Kentucky Mr. Football and Notre Dame signee Michael Mayer, who Spader says "might be the best high school kid I've ever seen or coached against in my years of coaching." Mayer – a two-way player on the state championship-winning team at tight end and linebacker – was an example Spader used for Dingle as time passed after the season concluded.
Now, Dingle is using the offseason to help prepare for the defensive side of the ball, as well as the offensive side where he's shined for years.
"A handful of plays can change a game," Spader said. "You get him on the field the majority of the snaps over there and, with me calling the defense, I just think it's a no-brainer with him. We're going to take his tail and put it on the edge of our defense and they're going to have to contend with him."
Dingle has spent the winter rehabbing from a hip arthroscopy surgery, which sidelined him during the basketball season. He played with a hip impingement during the fall, and is hopeful to come back for his senior season better than ever.
He says he's hoping to narrow down his list of schools soon, after he talks to his family, but his recruitment has been somewhat put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All in-person recruiting has been suspended by the NCAA until at least April 15. He was able to take a trip to Northwestern earlier this spring, he says, but all other scheduled visits – including one to Ohio State – had to be pushed back to dates that are to be determined. The KHSAA also eliminated spring football practices for 2020 and instituted a dead period through April 12 due to the coronavirus.
Despite that, Dingle is still doing whatever he can to improve for his senior year and beyond, both in and out of football.
"Actually, I'm working out right now," Dingle said over the phone. "I'm trying to stay on top of things and make sure I try to get ahead and just keep up with my schoolwork and everything."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.