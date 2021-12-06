The Greenwood boys’ and Bowling Green girls’ basketball teams remained in the top spots in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
Greenwood, which went 3-0 last week, remained a unanimous No. 1. Warren Central held in second with Bowling Green third, Barren County fourth and Glasgow fifth. Clinton County, Metcalfe County, South Warren, Russellville and Franklin-Simpson rounded out the boys’ poll.
Bowling Green received nine of 10 first-place votes to keep the top spot in the girls’ poll. Barren County received one first-place vote and remained in second. Greenwood held at third, Franklin-Simpson jumped from seventh to fourth and Monroe County entered the top 10 at fifth. Metcalfe County, South Warren, Russellville, Butler County and Clinton County rounded out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (10) 3-0 100 1
2. Warren Central – 2-0 90 2
3. Bowling Green – 2-0 72 4
4. Barren County – 1-2 63 3
5. Glasgow – 2-0 61 6
6. Clinton County – 2-0 49 8
7. Metcalfe County – 3-0 30 10
8. South Warren – 1-1 22 5
9. Russellville – 0-1 38 7
10. Franklin-Simpson – 1-1 20 9
Others receiving votes: Butler County 14, Warren East 6,Todd County Central 2.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (19) 1-1 99 1
2. Barren County (1) 3-0 90 2
3. Greenwood – 3-0 81 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 3-0 64 7
5. Monroe County – 2-1 48 –
6. Metcalfe County – 1-3 30 4
7. South Warren – 1-2 28 5
8. Russellville – 1-0 24 10
9. Butler County – 1-0 18 –
10. Clinton County – 2-1 14 –
Others receiving votes: Russell County 13, Warren East 11, Edmonson County 9, Glasgow 8, Logan County 4, Allen County-Scottsville 3, Cumberland County 3, Warren Central 3.