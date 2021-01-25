The top two teams remain the same in the latest boys’ and girls’ Daily News Area Top 10 polls.
Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1 in the boys’ poll, with District 14 rival Warren Central a unanimous choice for No. 2.
Allen County-Scottsville moves up a spot to third, with Clinton County fourth and Greenwood fifth.
Franklin-Simpson, Barren County, Metcalfe County, South Warren and Edmonson County round out the boys’ poll.
On the girls’ side, Barren County remains No. 1 with nine first-place votes, while Bowling Green holds at No. 2 after getting one first-place vote.
Warren Central jumps up to third, also receiving a first-place vote, with Greenwood fourth and Metcalfe County fifth.
Glasgow, Russell County, Monroe County, Franklin-Simpson and Warren East round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Jordan Smith and Allie Hennard of WDNZ TV11; Brian Talley and Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Eleven voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (11) 4-0 110 1
2. Warren Central – 3-1 99 2
3. ACS – 5-2 77 4
4. Clinton County – 8-1 87 3
5. Greenwood – 5-4 62 5
6. Franklin-Simpson – 3-1 59 6
7. Barren County – 6-3 46 7
8. Metcalfe County – 6-2 31 8
9. South Warren – 3-1 24 –
10. Edmonson Co. – 4-2 12 9
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 8, Russellville 2, Logan County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Barren County (9) 6-2 108 1
2. Bowling Green (1) 3-3 96 2
3. Warren Central (1) 2-0 82 5
4. Greenwood – 3-1 62 3
5. Metcalfe County – 5-2 60 6
6. Glasgow – 3-2 47 8
7. Russell County – 4-4 39 4
8. Monroe County – 4-2 27 7
9. Franklin-Simpson – 3-2 26 –
10. Warren East – 1-3 22 9
Others receiving votes: South Warren 9, Butler County 8, Clinton County 5, Russellville 5, Edmonson County 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.