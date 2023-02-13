With the postseason fast approaching, it's only natural that Bowling Green boys' basketball coach D.G. Sherrill wanted to test his team against quality opposition leading up to the District 14 tournament.
In scheduling a home game against Louisville's Evangel Christian, Sherrill got his wish. But facing the towering Eagles -- featuring a starting front-court of 6-foot-11 center Cyr Malonga, 6-9 power forward Johnny Djema and 6-8 forward Ben Mukadi -- almost felt like the Purples were preparing for an algebra test by cramming for the bar exam. Sure, both are challenging and certainly educational, though not exactly complementary in scope.
Bowling Green, after all, isn't likely to see a roster as tall and skilled as Evangel Christian at least until ... well, the district tournament, and a potential matchup against the state's No. 1-ranked Warren Central.
Monday's game showed that there's still plenty material for last-minute study for Bowling Green, which suffered a dismal third quarter that allowed the Eagles to soar past and away for a 66-52 victory.
"Yeah, it was a big test," Sherrill said. "I worried about their length when I scheduled this game. We felt like their length really caused us a lot of trouble. They would get us on the side, really make reversals hard for us. I thought when it got a little bit hard tonight, we got a little frustrated. We got to dribbling a little too much, we hunted shots a little too much.
"We've jus got to get back in the gym these next few days and just work on continuity in our offense -- having faith in ball movement and moving without the basketball."
After getting the best of it in the first quarter and maintaining a three-point lead into halftime, the Purples sputtered in the third quarter as Evangel Christian (24-4) squeezed off the offense by forcing seven turnovers and forcing ill-advised shots -- those the Eagles didn't block -- to turn a 35-32 BG lead into a 53-38 deficit by the end of the frame.
Evangel Christian outscored Bowling Green (23-6) 21-3 over that eight-minute span. Junior guard Kyran Tilley had nine points of his 17 points in the quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, but the Eagles' big men did their damage. Malong, the team's lone senior and an East Carolina signee, finished the night with a game-high 19 points and added six rebounds. Mukadi just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, while the Eagles' top scorer this season Christian Doerr had 15 points.
Bowling Green started well in an up-tempo first quarter, with Deuce Bailey tallying six points and MJ Wardlow, Braylon Banks and Luke Idlett each knocking down a 3-pointer as the Purples grabbed a 21-16 lead.
The Eagles chipped away in the second quarter, tying the score three times but never taking the lead as Bowling Green held a 35-32 lead at the break.
After the disastrous third quarter, the Purples worked to get back in striking distance. Jace Wardlow delivered a personal 5-0 run that got his team to within 10 at 55-45, but Bowling Green got no closer.
"A very forgettable third quarter -- there's not much right that we did in that quarter," Sherrill said. "That's kind of what I told the guys. We had a great first half, we played them decent about three or four minutes in the fourth, but that third quarter we just really were flat."
Bailey led the Purples with 14 points. Mason Ritter, Bowling Green's 6-8 junior forward, just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. MJ Wardlow added nine points for BG, which closes out the regular season Friday at Louisville Trinity.
ECHS 16 16 21 13 -- 66
BGHS 21 14 3 14 -- 52
ECHS -- Malonga 19, Tilley 17, Doerr 15, Mukadi 11, Chitapa 4.
BGHS -- Bailey 14, Ritter 10, M. Wardlow 9, Banks 7, J. Wardlow 5, Bratton 4, Idlett 3.