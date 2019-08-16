The tradition has long been established at Franklin-Simpson – the Wildcats have won, and won often, and there is every expectation that will continue.
Recent history has only reinforced that belief, as Franklin-Simpson has reached the Class 4A state championship game three straight seasons and the Wildcats are the two-time defending champs.
"That tradition just means a lot, in terms of understanding that you're playing for yourself and the team that year but you don't want to let that tradition down in terms of your effort and your success," Wildcats coach Doug Preston said during Sunday's Paul Gray Sports Media Day at 6-4-3 Sports Bar + Grill. "I think our players get that. They understand it and our community is second to none in supporting our program."
Coming off a 14-1 season culminating in a 14-12 victory over Johnson Central in the state championship game in Lexington, Franklin-Simpson is riding a 12-game winning streak as the school takes aim at chasing another title.
The talent drain due to graduation is significant, with Wildcats stalwarts including offensive lineman Jack Randolph and running back Tre Bass – both now playing for Western Kentucky – no longer on the roster.
With plenty of new players to work into starting roles, Preston said championship talk doesn't come up during practice.
"We get to the point where we don't talk about winning the state championship last year," Preston said. "I know it's got to be asked and all that stuff, but we just want to win practice. When we win a practice, we're going to get better. We've had a few wins, we've had too many loses so far in practice. We're getting there."
The Wildcats run-heavy offense featured a freshman starting quarterback last season in Luke Richardson (828 passing yards, nine touchdowns). Now with a year of starting experience, Richardson is ready to be more active in the passing game.
"He's gotten a lot bigger," Preston said. "Right now he's 6-2ish, 210, 215 (pounds). He looks like a kid that's played a lot. He's pretty polished and always level-headed – that's why he was our quarterback last year. His arm is a lot stronger, he's a lot stronger and a lot bigger physically."
A favorite target could be senior running back Leandre Stutzman (10 catches for 253 yards, 2 TDs last year), who Preston said has "maybe the best hands I've ever coached."
Senior Tedric Partinger (453 rushing yards 6 TDs) is the top returning rusher for the Wildcats, while junior fullback Malik Carter (197 rushing yards, 2 TDs) also has experience.
Franklin-Simpson has to replace three starters on the offensive line. Seniors AJ Burr and Dalton Hunter are back to stabilize that group as potential new starters Cooper Gregory, Atakis Allen and Dakyrus Burr settle in.
"What we have to do – and we're kind of like we were in 2017 – we've got to bring along three new starting offensive linemen," Preston said. "So that'll slow down what we can do in some areas that Luke's able to do, but that's OK. We'll develop that as we go."
Preston said there won't be drastic changes to an offense that churned out 5,066 rushing yards – led by graduates Bass (2,101) and Carlos McKinney (1,700) – but the Wildcats will look to use the talents available.
"We'll run the ball like we always do, but we really would like to be able to use our quarterback a little bit more this year," Preston said. "We tried to protect him last year. Not that he couldn't play, but he was a freshman. So we tried to limit what he did and keep it simple."
Senior linebacker Connor Rogers is back after finishing second on the team last year with 140 tackles, as is senior defensive back Chase Gooch (97 tackles, 6 sacks).
AJ Burr tallied eight sacks on the defensive line last year, but Preston said this year's unit may have to produce more collectively than rely on standout individuals.
"We lost some very explosive kids on the defensive line," Preston said. "... We don't have, in my opinion, the explosiveness Traevon Goodnight had or some of those kind of guys in the past. But we've got some kids that are in that ballpark. We've got to develop depth. That's going to be a big thing for us."
Franklin-Simpson 2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 – Greenwood
Aug. 30 – Meade County
Sept. 6 – at South Warren
Sept. 13 – at Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.)
Sept. 20 – Russellville
Sept. 27 – at Allen County-Scottsville
Oct. 4 – at Russell County
Oct. 18 – Warren Central
Oct. 25 – Warren East
Nov. 1 – at Glasgow
