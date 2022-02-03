PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL Trinh leads Lady Gators past Spartans Daily News Feb 3, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood sophomore Leia Trinh scored 34 points to lead the visiting Lady Gators to a 60-50 win over District 14 rival South Warren in girls' basketball action Wednesday.Kayla Grant added 10 points for Greenwood in the win. Greenwood (14-7 overall, 5-2 District 14) returns to action Saturday at home against Metcalfe County.South Warren (8-11, 3-2) hosts district rival Bowling Green on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenwood South Warren District 14 Recommended for you