Greenwood sophomore Leia Trinh scored 34 points to lead the visiting Lady Gators to a 60-50 win over District 14 rival South Warren in girls' basketball action Wednesday.

Kayla Grant added 10 points for Greenwood in the win.

Greenwood (14-7 overall, 5-2 District 14) returns to action Saturday at home against Metcalfe County.

South Warren (8-11, 3-2) hosts district rival Bowling Green on Friday.

