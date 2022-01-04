Host Greenwood didn't create any more scoring opportunities than District 14 rival South Warren on Tuesday night.
The Lady Gators and the Spartans each finished with 56 field-goal attempts -- Greenwood just did a better job of putting the ball in the basket to claim a 64-57 victory. The Lady Gators connected on 28-of-56 shots (50%), while the Spartans managed to hit just 17-of-56 (30.3%).
After all, layups do tend to fall through the net more often and Greenwood attempted plenty of them Tuesday. The Lady Gators' swarming defense forced 32 turnovers in all, with sophomore Avery Overmohle creating much of the havoc with 17 deflections that turned into eight steals.
"We played a lot better D tonight than we've played the entire year," Lady Gators coach Zach Simpson said. "We played some excellent teams in Gatlinburg and we were able to kind of get better against good teams and it showed out there tonight."
Greenwood sophomore point guard Leia Trinh made the most of all those fast-break opportunities, finishing with a game-high 27 points as she continued to blow past the 1,000-career point mark she was honored during a pregame ceremony for reaching earlier this season. Entering the night, Trinh was averaging a team-best 23 points per game.
"Mostly on offense, I just take it to the basket because I take that advantage that no one can guard me," Trinh said. "And if they pick me up, then I can just dish it to the post or just try to finish."
Trinh was no one-person show. Junior forward Kayla Grant chipped in with 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Avery Overmohle also hit double digits with 11 points and the Lady Gators got a few crucial baskets from others in the lineup.
Greenwood (8-4 overall, 1-1 District 14) needed just about every contribution to get past the Spartans. South Warren (5-9, 1-1) simply wouldn't give up despite falling into sizable deficits more than once.
Trinh's layup off a turnover pushed the Lady Gators ahead by 15 with 7:36 to play, but the Spartans nearly wiped out that entire deficit in a little more than five minutes. Sparked by nine points from junior Gracie Hodges during a 17-4 run, South Warren got within two points at 57-55 after junior Lydia Frank drilled a 3-pointer with 2:07 to play.
Grant answered with a basket in the paint, then Overmohle dropped in a layup off a turnover to push the lead back out for the final time as the Spartans totaled just two points over the final two minutes.
"The biggest thing is that when you lose a lead like that, it's really easy to lose your composure," Simpson said. "It's really easy to let their defense dictate how you're playing and four about three or four possessions in a row, we played how their defense forced us to play. We got a timeout, we made some adjustments and the kids executed what we drew up perfectly to try get a couple layups going to the other end. So those buckets were huge."
The Lady Gators opened the game on an 8-0 run helped along by a defense that forced 12 turnovers in the first eight minutes. The Spartans withstood that rough start by forcing eight turnovers of their own in both the first and second quarters, and despite committing 19 turnovers in the first half South Warren trailed just 28-24 at the break.
"It was way closer than I expected, honestly," Grant said. "I thought it would have been at least a 20-point game for us. I really think that it could've been, but we had some good runs in the game, they came up with some good runs. So it was just a battle, this game."
Rebounding played a major factor in the South Warren's resiliency -- the Spartans finished with a sizable 31-20 edge there, led by Hodges' seven rebounds.
Hodges finished with a team-high 17 points, while Carrie Enlow added 11 points and McLaine Hudson finished with 10 points for the Spartans.
"We made a lot of turnovers and we forced a lot of turnovers," South Warren coach Lane Embry said. "I just feel like when it came down to it, Leia scored every time we didn't need her to score and they hit a couple back-breaking buckets in the fourth that we didn't necessarily expect to go home. Tough one, for sure."
South Warren is scheduled to host district rival Warren Central on Friday, while Greenwood stays home to face district foe Warren East on Friday.
SWHS 9 15 14 19 -- 57
GHS 14 14 23 13 -- 64
SWHS -- Hodges 17, Enlow 11, Hudson 10, Mitchell 7, Frank 6, Ab. Overbay 5, Munrath 1.
GHS -- Trinh 27, Grant 12, A. Overmohle 11, Lovell 6, Elzy 3, McCorkle 3, O. Overmohle 2.
Boys
Greenwood 67, South Warren 60
Visiting South Warren looked ready to snag a district win over Greenwood in the first half Tuesday, using a 16-0 run to open the second quarter to build a double-digit lead.
That still left loads of time for the Gators, who answered with a flurry of 3-pointers -- four over the final four minutes of the first half -- to trim that deficit to two points before slowly taking charge in the second half to claim a 67-60 victory.
"Lot of game left, that's why you've got to keep playing," Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. "You've got to respect every opponent that shows up, especially in district, region-type games like that. Hat's off to them -- they had a great game plan that shook us early."
South Warren (5-8, 0-2) worked mostly in zone on defense, limiting Gators leading scorer Cade Stinnett's ability to operate in the paint for drives and mid-range shots -- he finished with 15 points, about six below his average -- but the Gators eventually solved the problem by hitting shots from long range. Greenwood finished with 10 3-pointers in the game, with Hunter Raymer scoring all of his 12 points on a quartet of treys.
The Gators turned that two-point halftime deficit into a 48-43 lead by the end of the third, but South Warren still had a run left as Brandon Rowe's made free throw got the Spartans back within one at 57-56 with 2:18 to play.
Then Greenwood's Aaron Brown delivered the assist of the night on the ensuing possession, as the junior penetrated the lane from the wing before whipping a one-hand pass across the court to Raymer for another 3.
"I just looked around the corner and I saw him just sitting there by himself, so I decided to throw it to him and he hits a big shot," Brown said.
The Spartans kept pushing thanks to a pair of baskets by freshman point guard Ty Price (team-high 16 points), but the Gators were in the double-bonus and sank 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch.
Brown led the Gators with 18 points and seven rebounds, with Cade Stinnett (15 points), Brakton Stinnett (14 points) and Raymer (12 points) also reaching double digits in scoring.
Joining Price as double-digit scorers for the Spartans were Linkin Lockhart and Andrew Goley with 10 points each.
"They made some big 3s," South Warren coach Jason Holland said. "Raymer shoots it really well and has all year. They had some kids step out and hit 3s that hadn't really made them this year."
Greenwood (10-2, 1-1) hosts Warren East on Friday, while South Warren hosts Warren Central on Friday.
SWHS 10 20 13 17 -- 60
GHS 10 18 20 19 -- 67
SWHS -- Price 16, Goley 10, Lockhart 10, Burton 7, Rowe 7, Faulkner 6, Davis 2, Linhardt 2.
GHS -- Brown 18, C. Stinnett 15, B. Stinnett 14, Raymer 12, Thornhill 6, Buchanon 2.