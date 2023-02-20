After having its season ended by South Warren in heartbreaking fashion last year, the Greenwood girls’ basketball team was determined to not let history repeat itself during Monday’s opening round of the District 14 Tournament.
Instead, junior guard Leia Trinh made a little history of her own for the Lady Gators. Trinh’s step-back 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left proved to be the difference, lifting Greenwood to a 48-45 win over the Spartans.
Greenwood (15-15) let a seven-point, fourth-quarter lead slip away before Trinh delivered the game winner to punch the Lady Gators' ticket to the District 14 championship and the Region 4 Tournament.
“It was crazy,” Trinh said. “I was so tired, but I knew I had to push it for my teammates. One win and we go to region. It feels so good to win that.”
South Warren (17-14) entered the night with six straight wins and a pair of double-digit victories over Greenwood in the regular season, but the Lady Gators used a strong defensive effort and some late heroics to extend the season.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “I have a lot of respect for South and what they do over there. Lane (Embry) is a good coach. We knew coming in that we had to put the ball in our players’ hands to make plays. Sometimes you just have to let them go and win the game and they did.”
Greenwood opened the scoring with 3s from Trinh and Kayla Grant to build an early 6-0 lead before South Warren got going. The Spartans pulled even 12-all after one quarter and took the lead after scoring the first four points in the second quarter. Greenwood answered again, with Trinh’s bucket in the final minute giving GHS a 21-20 halftime lead.
South Warren jumped back in front 28-25, but Greenwood answered again with an 8-0 run. The Spartans' drought was aided by poor free-throw shooting, with South Warren missing eight out of nine during one stretch in the second half. SWHS finished 12-for-23 for the game from the free-throw line.
“It’s uncharacteristic,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “There is nothing really to say about it except we wish they would have gone in. When the girls go to the line we expect them to make them, but they just didn’t fall tonight.”
South Warren’s shooting woes at the line allowed Greenwood to cash in on the other end, pushing its lead to 43-36 with 3:47 left.
The Spartans were able to rally, scoring six straight to cut the deficit to 43-42. Greenwood briefly stopped the momentum with a drive to the basket by Trinh with 1:41 remaining, but South Warren got a free throw from Gracie Hodges and a bucket from Abby Overbay to tie the score with 1:17 left.
That set the stage for Trinh, who dribbled the clock down before taking a 3 from the left side that bounced up, hit the glass and bounced in.
South Warren had one final chance, but the inbounds pass was batted away to secure the win for Greenwood.
“I told (Trinh), ‘If we get the last possession, I want you to take the shot,’ ” Simpson said. “I trust a lot of people to make that shot. I really do. At the same time, Leia was shooting the ball well and she got the roll.”
Trinh led the Lady Gators with 21 points, while Grant added 16 points and 12 rebounds.
“I haven’t slept the past three days,” Grant said. “I woke up this morning and it was crazy thinking this could be my last game. I knew I didn’t want it to be that and I wasn’t going to let it be that.”
Hodges finished with a team-high 17 points for South Warren, while McLaine Hudson added 13 points.
“We are really proud of the girls’ effort,” Embry said. “Obviously it wasn’t our best night, but credit Greenwood for that. I thought they had a really good game plan. The kids know each other so well by this point of the season that it’s tough. Greenwood is a really good basketball team, so we knew it was never gonna be come in here and do whatever we wanna do and be able to win. Unfortunately we couldn’t make the shots when we needed to make the shots and they could.”
Greenwood advances to face Bowling Green for the District 14 championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
“We are going to come in here and try to defend our home floor,” Simpson said. “The message in the locker room was we wanted to celebrate this tonight, but also go back to work tomorrow. We have to make sure we limit the turnovers. We have to take care of the basketball. We’ve got to get on the glass and we can’t let (Saniyah) Shelton get in the paint.”
SWHS 12 6 13 14 -- 45
GHS 12 11 12 13 -- 48
SW -- Hodges 17, Hudson 13, Munrath 5, Ab. Overbay 5, Frank 5.
GHS -- Trinh 21, Grant 16, Overmohle 5, McCorkle 3, Martin 2, Whittle 1.
Bowling Green 63, Warren Central 26
The Lady Dragons stayed within striking distance of the Lady Purples for one half before Bowling Green used a strong defensive effort to pull away in the second half.
Bowling Green (20-10) held Warren Central to two field goals in the second half, outscoring the Lady Dragons 36-8.
“Our message at halftime was we had to guard,” Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. “The first quarter we held them to four points. The second quarter we gave up 14. We stopped rebounding. We stopped guarding and when we don’t guard and rebound, anybody can beat us.”
Bowling Green scored the first nine points and built a 15-point lead in the first half before Warren Central (5-25) scored the final six -- including a 3 from Aida Akhmedova at the buzzer to trim the deficit to 27-18 at the half.
The Lady Dragons were unable to get any closer. Bowling Green opened the second half with eight straight points and continued to pull away from there.
Meadow Tisdale led Bowling Green with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Shelton added 14 points.
“We just had to come out and play like we know we have to,” Tisdale said. “We are trying to do something big this year, so we had to come out and make a statement.”
Akhmedova led Warren Central with 11 points.
WCHS 4 14 4 4 -- 26
BGHS 16 11 22 14 -- 63
WC -- Akhmedova 11, J. Bailey 7, Frausto 6, Tisdale 2.
BG -- Tisdale 22, Shelton 14, Franklin 9, Smiley 9, Bailey 6, Wardlow 2, Miley 1.