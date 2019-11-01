The Bowling Green football team faced a stiff test heading into the postseason, hosting perennial power Louisville Trinity in Friday’s regular-season finale at El Donaldson Stadium.
The Purples played even with the No. 2 ranked team in 6A for almost three quarters before Trinity pulled away for the 49-21 victory. Trinity (8-2) used a potent rushing attack, running for 354 yards, to score the final 28 points and wear down Bowling Green (6-3).
“We did some good things, I just think we spent a lot of time on the field defensively,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “They will grind you down after a while. We watched their film and this is a reflection of their season. I was proud of how we battled – from the start of the season until now.
“Once again, the first of the game we are doing some things that created adversity for ourselves. I tell our team all the time when you play really good opponents they are going to create enough adversity for you. We have to do the right things and then put ourselves in better position to battle in a game like this.”
The Shamrocks built a three-touchdown lead before Bowling Green climbed back into the game late in the first half.
The Bowling Green defense got an interception from Tucker Prieskorn in the end zone to stop Trinity’s first drive, but on the very next play Trinity intercepted quarterback Conner Cooper’s pass. One play later, Brad West scored from 7 yards out to give the Shamrocks a 7-0 lead less than six minutes in.
Trinity extended its lead on an Armon Tucker touchdown run late in the first quarter.
A BG interception late in the first half led to another Trinity score – with Trinity’s Nathan McElroy connecting with Kaelan Racculia for a 5-yard TD pass with 1:55 left.
The Purples were able to answer with two scores before halftime.
Elvin Fofanah’s return on the ensuing kickoff and subsequent personal foul penalty by Trinity set up Javy Bunton’s 16-yard touchdown run.
Trinity appeared to answer with a kick return for a touchdown, but a holding penalty instead put the Shamrocks inside the Trinity 10. BG’s defense held, then Scotty Brown blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone to trim the deficit to 21-14 with five seconds left in the half.
“I saw I had an open lane to go and get the block,” Brown said. “I ran my hardest and dove for it and made the play.”
The Purples pulled even midway through the third when Kendell Pearson intercepted McElroy and returned it 45 yards for the touchdown, but Trinity quickly regained the momentum by going to the ground game.
A seven-play, 61-yard drive capped by Tucker’s 10-yard run put the Shamrocks back in front. Tucker added a 44-yard touchdown run on Trinity’s next possession, giving the Shamrocks a 35-21 advantage late in the third period.
Trinity continued to use its ground game to pull away – scoring twice in the fourth quarter, including Tucker’s fourth touchdown run of the night, for the final margin of victory.
Tucker finished with 195 yards rushing, while West had 153 yards rushing. The Shamrocks finished with 470 yards of offense.
“We are still a fairly young football team and we made a couple of really stupid errors in special teams,” Trinity coach Bob Beatty said. “I don’t know any other word for it except stupid. We didn’t take care of business there.
“What I liked from our team was, we didn’t bow our heads, we found an energy, we got a rhythm going in and out of the huddle and then our run game took over, which then opens up our play action.”
Bowling Green was held to 97 yards of offense, 72 passing from Cooper.
“Even though we came out of this game with a loss, I think this game is more positive than negative for us,” Brown said. “It shows that we can hang with any team and we can win against any team.”
Bowling Green will open the 5A playoffs at home, hosting Christian County at 7 p.m. Friday. The Purples trounced the Colonels 49-0 on Oct. 18.
“Here we go,” Spader said. “We are heading into the playoffs and going to live a week at a time. We’ll see if we can’t improve and go from here.
“This gives us a good barometer going forward. That’s the positive we will take from it.”
THS 14 7 14 14 – 49
BGHS 0 14 7 0 – 21
First quarter
THS – Brad West 7 run (Sebastian Mata kick), 6:42
THS – Armon Tucker 11 run (Mata kick), 3:39
Second quarter
THS – Kaelan Racculia 5 pass from Nathan McElroy (Mata kick), 1:55
BG – Javy Bunton 16 run (Dalton Major kick), 1:35
BG – Scotty Brown blocked punt recovered in end zone (Major kick), 0:05
Third quarter
BG – Kendell Pearson 45 interception return (Major kick), 5:39
THS – Tucker 10 run (Mata kick), 2:14
THS – Tucker 44 run (Mata kick), 0:07
Fourth quarter
THS – Lineman recovers fumble in end zone (Mata kick), 6:51
THS – Tucker 4 run (Mata kick), 1:34{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.