Barren County had to overcome a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter against Warren East in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena to keep its season alive.
On Friday in the semifinals, the Trojanettes never trailed.
Barren County scored the first 10 points against Logan County and built its lead to as many as 36 in a 72-43 rout to set up a second straight meeting with Bowling Green in the championship game.
“I thought defensively we were really, really good. We forced them into a lot of turnovers and we got the rebound a lot and were able to run in transition,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “I thought our press was excellent in the beginning. Again, able to turn them over and score some easy baskets. I thought we were extremely unselfish. ... It was just a full team effort that I’m so proud of.”
The Trojanettes (26-6) used a steady dose of Karleigh Delk to start the game. The senior forward scored the game’s first six points and finished with 13 in the game, after being held to just three in the opening-round victory over the Lady Raiders.
“I actually told (assistant) coach (Scott) Chapman before the game, I was like, ‘Coach, I’m feeling it. I feel good – I feel nervous, but I feel good – so hopefully somebody can get me the ball,’ “ Delk said.
Barren County built its lead to 10-0 before Kennedy Nichols got Logan County (14-17) on the board with 3:40 to play in the period. Peyton Vanzant added a free throw after to make it a seven-point game, but Barren County used a 7-0 run to take a 17-3 lead.
Elizabeth Bertram – who had 19 of her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter Monday, which included a go-ahead and-one in the final 30 seconds – had six points in the run and added two free throws after a 3-pointer from Paige Vanzant to put Barren County ahead 19-6 by the end of the period.
Bertram finished with 31 points in the game, Delk had 13 points and nine rebounds and Raven Ennis had nine points and 13 rebounds.
“Last year was very special. We made it to state and we’re hoping to do the same thing this year,” Bertram said. “I think it just comes down to heart and who wants to win it the most. We’re going to see tomorrow.”
Eight of Ennis’ rebounds came in the opening frame, when Barren County outrebounded Logan County 19-5 and grabbed nine offensive rebounds, resulting in nine second-chance points. The Trojanettes had a 29-12 advantage on the boards and a 14-0 edge in second-chance points by halftime to help stretch the lead over the Lady Cougars to 38-14.
“I think some of the pressure, even on their offensive boards – they were crashing the boards, really going at it and we missed a few block outs,” Logan County coach Finley Baird said. “They’ve been here before several times, they’ve been to the state tournament and they’re a really good team. They came from that game with Warren East and fought back from 15, almost 20 points down and I think they had that drive coming in which gave them that competitive edge.”
Barren County finished the game with a 47-25 advantage on the boards and scored 21 second-chance points to Logan County’s two.
Peyton Vanzant opened the second half with a layup and Ennis followed it with back-to-back jumpers to put the Trojanettes up 42-16. Nichols made a layup for the Lady Cougars, before a quick seven-point burst from Bertram put Barren County ahead 49-18. The run started with one of the senior guard’s six 3-pointers and followed with two straight steals and layups.
Bertram scored 11 of her 31 points in the period to help Barren County build its lead to 34 at 60-26 by the end of the quarter. After layups from Nichols and Vanzant, who had 17 and 13 points for Logan County, Bertram made a 3-pointer and a layup to push the Trojanettes’ lead to 35 with 5:20 to play. Lindsey went to the bench from that point to close out the 72-43 victory and allow Barren County’s starters rest before Saturday’s final against Bowling Green.
The Lady Purples, who defeated Russell County 47-29 in the first semifinal, beat Barren County twice in the regular season. Bowling Green won 64-51 on Dec. 7 and 61-40 a month later. Saturday’s championship game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
“We’ve got to make sure we take care of the basketball and I feel like rebounding was definitely one of our weaknesses against them,” Lindsey said. “I told the girls that we’ve got to make sure we get out on them quick, locate in transition for sure. They’re quick. We’ve got to do the little things and a lot of it is just going to be still focusing on us.”
BCHS 19 19 22 12 – 72
LCHS 6 8 12 17 – 43
BC – Bertram 31, Delk 13, Ennis 9, Jackson 8, Hughes 5, Lockhart 4, Harlow 2.
LC – Nichols 17, Pe. Vanzant 13, White 6, Costello 4, Pa. Vanzant 3.{&end}
