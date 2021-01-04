GLASGOW – Barren County’s girls’ basketball team served notice to the rest of Region 4 on Monday night – the Trojanettes are still very much a team to be reckoned with this season.
A year after losing in the Region 4 tournament championship to Bowling Green at E.A. Diddle Arena, Barren County (1-0) got an opening-night rematch in the new season delayed two months by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Trojanettes jumped out to a 10-0 lead against the Lady Purples and led wire-to-wire for an impressive 53-41 victory.
“It feels really good, knowing that we could’ve went to state against that team and that we fell short last year,” Barren County sophomore guard Macy Lockhart said. “This year we came back hungry for that win.”
Led by a early scoring outburst from junior guard Addison London, the Trojanettes raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first five minutes. London scored the game’s first seven points and finished with 10 points in the first quarter. That was all the scoring London provided in the game, but it helped stake her team to an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
London was one of four Trojanettes to hit double-digit scoring in a balanced attack.
“I thought we were very unselfish to have the balanced scoring that we had,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “I thought we did a very good job of just finding the open person and not caring who got the credit. I thought defensively we were really good, especially on the ball. And I thought we took really good care of the basketball. Those three things were kind of our keys of the game that we needed to do, but overall we played well and we executed the game plan.”
The Trojanettes forced 11 first-half turnovers, helping stretch that nine-point lead after one to 12 by the break. Bowling Green (0-1) had cut the deficit to four on Emma Huskey’s 3-pointer with 4:36 left in the half before Raven Ennis answered with a basket and Katie Murphy followed with a 3-pointer. Barren’s Abigail Varney closed out the first half with five straight points, including a buzzer-beating 3 a few steps beyond the half-court line.
The Lady Purples regrouped with a strong inside game. LynKaylah James, who had 11 points in the first half, kept working in the paint after BG star forward Meadow Tisdale went down midway through the third quarter with an ankle injury. James (game-high 22 points) scored seven straight points over the final four minutes of the third to get her team within 37-32 before Murphy hit a pair of free throws for Barren.
Lockhart, who was scoreless in the first half, tallied five points in the third and seven more in the fourth to pick up the scoring slack. After Ava Bennett’s trey got the Lady Purples back within 41-37 with 6:48 left, Murphy and Lockhart combined for five straight points to push the lead back out for good.
“I thought they spread us out,” Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. “They had a very good game plan, playing five guards. We’ve got good size, but trying to play them man-to-man was a task for us. We’re going to have to go back and work on those things, see what they exposed and try to get better.”
Lockhart and Raven Ennis (seven rebounds) led the Trojanettes with 12 points each, while Murphy and London each tallied 10.
James tallied a double-double with 22 points and 12 boards for Bowling Green, which visits Greenwood on Friday. Barren County hosts Monroe County on Friday.
BGHS 9 10 13 9 – 41
BCHS 18 13 8 14 – 53
BGHS – James 22, Bennett 10, Tisdale 4, Huskey 3, Briley 2.
BCHS – Ennis 12, Lockhart 12, Murphy 10, London 10, Varney 9.
Boys
Bowling Green 65, Barren County 40
The Purples made D.G. Sherrill’s return to the bench a successful one Monday night with a 65-40 victory over Barren County.
Sherrill, who last coached the Purples to the program’s first-ever state championship in 2017 before stepping away from coaching for three years, watched a Bowling Green squad that looked primed for another run at Rupp Arena.
Isaiah Mason tallied a game-high 22 points and Turner Buttrey added 16 for the Purples. Jaxson Banks also hit double figures with 14 points.
Aden Nyeken tallied 17 points to lead the Trojans (0-1), who host Monroe County on Friday. Bowling Green (1-0) visits Greenwood on Friday.
BGHS 16 12 23 14 – 65
BCHS 6 6 18 10 – 40
BGHS – Mason 22, Buttrey 16, Banks 14, Flanary 7, Dingle 4, Ritter 2.
BCHS – Nyekan 17, Withrow 7, Griggs 4, Poynter 3, Shirley 3, Brooks 2, Miller 2, Murphy 1, Stephens 1.{&end}
