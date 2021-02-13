GLASGOW – Warren East’s girls’ basketball team produced the best quarter of Saturday’s road matchup against Barren County.
The host Trojanettes got the better of the other three and that was enough to pull out a 53-47 victory.
“I’m just really, really proud of the girls,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “I just felt like things just really weren’t going our way at times. We missed a lot of shots. And then finally, defensively we picked it up. We just did a really good job of rotating, getting stops and that leading to easy baskets. And making shots – I think that was the difference.”
The Trojanettes saw an eight-point halftime lead fade away to a deficit in the first five minutes of the third quarter. Warren East (5-7) forced a few early turnovers and turned them into points to spark an 11-0 run to open the period.
Reagan Lawson’s basket off a fast break gave the Lady Raiders their first lead since the first quarter, then Caroline Forrester capped the run with a basket inside to put her team up 32-29 with 3:35 left in the third.
Raven Ennis finally connected for a basket in the paint after Barren County (11-5) had missed its first eight shots in the quarter. The Lady Raiders continued to score, hitting 7 of 16 shots in the frame while the Trojanettes managed just 2-of-11 shooting as Warren East extended the lead to 37-33 by the end of the quarter.
The Lady Raiders delivered another 6-0 run early in the fourth to push the lead out to 43-36 with 5:27 to go, but Addison London kicked off a decisive run with a 3-pointer. That was the start of a 14-0 outburst for the Trojanettes, who turned that seven-point deficit into a 50-43 lead after Emma Hughes scored in the paint with a minute left.
Hughes, a senior, scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter as Barren County outscored the Lady Raiders 20-10 to secure its fourth straight win.
“We got in our huddle after the third quarter and we were like, ‘We’ve got to get it together,’ so we finally got it together,” Hughes said. “We worked our hardest. We put forth extra effort and we finally pulled it out.”
Ennis led the Trojanettes with 23 points and six boards. London chipped in with nine points and six rebounds.
“I was just proud of the girls for staying in the fight and just never giving up,” Lindsey said.
Lucy Patterson tallied a game-high 25 points to lead the Lady Raiders. Forrester tallied a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
After committing just 14 turnovers through the first three quarters, Warren East turned it over nine times in the fourth.
“We’re improving so much,” Lady Raiders coach Jenny Neville said. “We have not put together four quarters just yet. When we do, we’re going to beat a good team like a Barren County. Just at the very end, we didn’t take care of the ball in the half-court setting and we played not to lose at the end.”
Barren County and Warren East are scheduled to play again Tuesday, with the Trojanettes again the host.
WEHS 11 10 16 10 – 47
BCHS 13 16 4 20 – 53
WEHS – Patterson 25, Forrester 10, Lawson 5, Harrell 3, Bratcher 2, Carter 2.
BCHS – Ennis 23, London 9, Hughes 8, Murphy 5, Elmore 4, Varney 4.
Boys
Barren County 77, Warren East 63
Barren County has seen its fair share of zone defense this year, and the Trojans got another hefty dose Saturday from visiting Warren East.
The Raiders stayed mostly in a 2-3 look, and it helped limit Barren County’s second-chance points and created some fast-break chances for Warren East (1-4).
Challenged to hit some shots, the Trojans did just that, sinking five 3-pointers and a steady dose of mid-range jumpers.
“I thought we scored it pretty well to keep them at bay,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “We never got enough stops, but I thought that they were good offensively. They made shots and beat us off the dribble a little bit. They’re just getting started and I think they’ve got the pieces to be a good team. We saw that tonight.”
Barren County (13-4) never trailed, but couldn’t shake the Raiders until late in the fourth quarter. A pair of made free throws by East’s Devaughn Williams got his team back within seven at 59-52 with 5:05 to play, but Mason Griggs answered for the Trojans with a three-point play to push the lead back to double digits.
The Raiders kept scoring, but so did the Trojans. Barren County was especially lethal at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, sinking 12-of-13 including a perfect 9-of-9 effort from Griggs.
Griggs finished with a game-high 27 points, including a 14-of-15 showing from the free-throw line. Taye Poynter added 20 points and Gavin Withrow had 15 for the Trojans.
Kaleb Matlock led the Raiders with 12 points. Isaiah Andrews and Linkin Lockhart each had 11 points, and Tray Price finished with 10.
“Still for us, it’s getting into a routine,” Warren East coach Brandon Combs said. “To be able to get in a gym, that’s the biggest thing we’re fighting now. We’re supposed to play Monday and Tuesday, and it’s fingers crossed and toes crossed that we’ll get to play.”
The Raiders are scheduled to visit Todd County Central on Monday. Barren County will be at Metcalfe County on Monday.
WEHS 14 18 15 16 – 63
BCHS 20 21 14 22 – 77
WEHS – Matlock 12, Andrews 11, Lockhart 11, Price 10, Wheeler 9, Williams 8, S. Ghee 2.
BCHS – Griggs 27, Poynter 20, Withrow 15, Miller 7, Brooks 6, Shirley 2.{&end}
