Editor’s note – This is the sixth in a 16-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Jan. 4.
Recent history suggests if you can win in District 15 in girls’ basketball, you are a team that is capable of deep postseason runs.
Since 2011 every team in the district – Monroe County, Barren County, Glasgow and Allen County-Scottsville – has been to the region title game at least twice. Glasgow and Barren County have two region titles in that span, while ACS has one.
The district figures to be competitive yet again, with last year’s winner and region runner-up Barren County looking to continue its recent dominance.
The Trojanettes lose three starters, including Elizabeth Bertram, but bring back several key players including junior Raven Ennis, sophomore Macy Lockhart and freshman Katie Murphy. Emma Hughes is the lone senior, with junior Addison London also expected to contribute.
“We’ve got a lot to learn, a lot of spots to fill,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “The three weeks off hurt us a little bit, but I feel like we picked up right where we left off on Monday when we were able to get back to practicing.”
Lindsey added that she expects another competitive season.
“All three – Allen, Glasgow and Monroe – are extremely good teams that are well coached,” Lindsey said. “They always seem to play us really tough. We’ve got to make sure that we for sure get out of this district. We have to make sure we are taking care of business early and hope to be ready to play in March or April, or whenever the postseason starts.”
New Glasgow coach Craig Pippen will have a new-look Lady Scotties team with Anzley Adwell the only starter back – one of only three players that saw significant varsity minutes last year.
Pippen will look to a handful of younger players to contribute. Sophomore Ashton Botts will be the starting point guard, with sophomore Janae Bradley in the post along with freshman Khloe Hale.
Sophomores Mia Cassady and Kaidence Byrd are also expected to contribute.
“There are a lot of girls who have gone from virtually no varsity minutes to a lot of minutes, which usually doesn’t happen,” Pippen said. “We just have a lot of players that are getting their first sniff at what it takes to compete at the varsity level. We are going to have a lot of growing pains this year, but they have all got great attitudes and are working hard. We are excited to coach them.”
Allen County-Scottsville returns a several experienced players from a team that steadily improved throughout last season.
Senior Allison Meador led the team in scoring last season, with Chloe Cook, Taylor Carter and Jae McReynolds also returning.
Jaylee Covington saw time last year, while Haleigh Steenbergen and Jaylee Steenbergen are both expected to contribute.
“We feel like we played our best basketball the last four or five games of the season,” ACS coach Greg Dunn said. “Despite losing in the first round of the district we played really well in that game. Throughout the season, we never could get a consistent (offense). That was our Achilles’ heel. Our shooting percentage was never where it needed to be.”{&end}
