After an opening night win over Bowling Green, the Barren County Trojanettes leap into the top spot in the latest Daily News Area Top 10.
Barren County was a unanimous choice for the top spot, jumping from fourth in the season-opening poll. Bowling Green slips to second after a 1-2 week.
Three District 14 teams follow with Greenwood vaulting to third, Warren East slipping a spot to fourth and Warren Central holding at fifth.
Russell County, Edmonson County, Glasgow, South Warren and Russellville round out the girls' poll.
On the boys' side, Bowling Green is a unanimous No. 1 with Warren Central holding at second. The two teams are scheduled to meet on Friday.
Greenwood is third, with Clinton County fourth and Allen County-Scottsville fifth.
Barren County, South Warren, Logan County, Franklin-Simpson and Metcalfe County round out the boys' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Jordan Smith and Allie Hennard of WDNZ TV11; Brian Talley and Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Twelves voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (12) 3-0 120 1
2. Warren Central – 0-0 99 2
3. Greenwood – 2-1 83 4
4. Clinton County – 3-0 79 6
5. ACS – 2-1 67 5
6. Barren County – 1-2 59 3
7. South Warren – 0-0 45 8
8. Logan County – 0-0 44 7
9. FSHS – 0-1 19 9
10. Metcalfe County – 2-1 18 –
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 12, Edmonson County 8, Butler County 3, Russell County 2, Warren East 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Barren County (12) 2-0 120 4
2. Bowling Green – 1-2 102 1
3. Greenwood – 2-1 77 8
4. Warren East – 0-0 70 3
5. Warren Central – 1 0-0 58 5
6. Russell County – 1-1 52 2
7. Edmonson Co. – 2-1 49 9
8. Glasgow – 1-1 39 6
9. South Warren – 1-1 31 7
10. Russellville – 2-1 20 10
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe County 17, Todd County Central 9, Franklin-Simpson 7, Monroe County 6, Butler County 2, Logan County 1.
