The Barren County girls’ basketball team found another gear in the second half, pulling away for a 55-30 win over Clinton County in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
After a listless first half, Barren County (27-6) picked up the defensive intensity in the second half to cruise past Clinton County and advance to Friday’s semifinals.
“We talked (at halftime) about our defense and our intensity,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “We are normally pretty good defensively, but when our energy was there. I think at times it wasn’t and that also happens when you can’t make shots.
“I think that kind of affected it, but once we did get easy shots due to our defense it picked up everything else.”
Barren County (27-6) jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but Clinton County (14-19) responded with seven straight points to surge in front at the end of the first quarter.
The lead volleyed back and forth in the second quarter, with the Trojanettes going to the locker room with a slim 18-17 advantage.
Barren County took control in the opening minutes of the second half. The Trojanettes scored six straight to push the margin to nine, with the lead growing to double digits when Kathryn Elmore’s free throw made the score 43-33.
A three-point play by Clinton County's Landree Moons cut the deficit to seven, but Elmore’s layup to end the third sparked a 12-0 surge that made the score 45-26 with five minutes left. Barren County continued to pull away from there to complete a dominant second half in which it outscored Clinton County 37-13.
“(Coach said at halftime) we needed to stop forcing it outside and get to the paint,” Barren County junior guard Katie Murphy said. “We weren’t making any outside shots, but when we were able to get into the paint and pass it off on the block we were able to get much easier shots and push the ball.”
Elmore led Barren County with 15 points, while Varney added 11 points.
“I’m just glad my teammates saw me,” Elmore said. “They saw the whole floor. I just tried to get open the best I could.”
Barren County finished 0-for-11 from 3, but was very efficient in the paint with 40 points. The Trojanettes had 17 assists, seven from Murphy, on 23 made field goals.
“We had (37) points in the second half and didn’t hit a 3,” Lindsey said. “We are sharing the ball well. We are finding the open person and not just getting good shots, we are getting really, really good shots.”
Moons led Clinton County with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Barren County advances to face Russellville at 6 p.m. on Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Trojanettes won at Russellville 42-37 on Jan. 24.
"We are going to take some days off, kind of get our legs back under us, but then obviously come back Tuesday and Thursday and get a game plan going," Lindsey said.
CCHS 9 9 9 4 -- 30
BCHS 8 10 17 20 -- 55
CC -- Moons 16, Daniels 6, Little 3, Smith 3, Harlan 2.
BC -- Elmore 15, Varney 11, Gearlds 9, Atkinson 6, Murphy 4, Strange 4, Smith 2, Warren 2, Byrd 2.
