Trojanettes power past Glasgow for third straight district title

SCOTTSVILLE – The defending Region 4 champion Barren County Trojanettes are heading back to E.A. Diddle Arena with a little extra hardware after beating Glasgow 65-48 in the District 15 Tournament championship game on Thursday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Barren County (25-6) got off to a shaky start before erupting for a game-changing run in the second quarter to take control and cruise to a third straight tournament title.
For senior guard Elizabeth Bertram, the only returning starter from last year's team, this third title may have been the sweetest of all.
"The first two years are special and everything, but when it is your senior year it means a lot more," Bertram said. "We just fought tonight to get the win."
Barren County made it three straight wins against its cross-town rival this season – and three wins over Glasgow in the tournament championship game – but it had to survive an early push by the Lady Scotties before taking control right before halftime.
The Lady Scotties had the early momentum, using an 8-0 surge to move in front 12-5 late in the first half.
Glasgow maintained the advantage until midway through the third, when Barren County came roaring back to take command. The Trojanettes' pressure defense started clicking to fuel an 18-0 run, 10 coming from Karleigh Delk, that gave Barren County a 33-22 lead.
"I thought we did a good job of staying in the fight," Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. "We could have folded way early. Nothing was going our way. We weren't hitting shots. We weren't getting stops. But then finally we just kept plugging away and we got the lead. I felt we were very unselfish with the basketball. I thought Karleigh Delk was excellent in stepping up and hitting shots – all of them were, really. Katie Murphy handled the ball exceptionally well. Our defense was solid. It was just an all-around team effort."
Nina McMurtrey's 3-pointer right before the half ended the drought to make the score 33-25 at halftime and the Lady Scotties trimmed the deficit to six early in the third quarter before the Trojanettes went on a 20-4 run to extend the advantage to 22 points after three, with the lead growing to as much as 24 points in the final quarter.
"Toughness wins," Glasgow coach Justin Stinson said. "They were tougher than we were. I thought we got off to a good start and played with a lot of energy. I know we got tired, fatigue was a little bit of it, but when you get tired you can't run away. You have to go meet the ball and those type of those things. We got a little bit tired and a little bit sloppy."
Delk led the the Trojanettes with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while matched up with Glasgow center and Region 4 player of the year Ashanti Gore – who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
"I knew I was going to have to bring my 'A' game or else she was going to beat me," Delk said. "I wanted to win that ... and my teammates were right there behind me."
Bertram added 19 points for Barren County, while Anzley Adwell finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Glasgow (22-8).
Delk, Bertram, Murphy, Gore and Adwell were named to the all-tournament team, joined by Glasgow's Kayla Bradley, Allen County-Scottsville's Kaylee Bullington and Allison Meador, and Monroe County's Malila Myatt and Paisley Ford.
Both teams advance to the Region 4, which begins Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Pairings will be determined on Friday.
GHS 16 9 6 17 – 48
BCHS 11 22 20 12 – 65
GHS - Gore 10, Adwell 10, Bradley 9, McMurtrey 9, Page 5, Murphy 2, Botts 2, Haile 1.
BC - Delk 28, Bertram 19, Jackson 6, Lockhart 6, Murphy 2, Rice 2, Harlow 2.
