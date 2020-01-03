GLASGOW – There was no slowing down Barren County’s Elizabeth Bertram on Friday night.
The same could be said for her teammates, who thrived in an ultra up-tempo road matchup against District 15 rival Glasgow en route to a 67-53 victory.
Bertram proved the biggest problem all night for Glasgow as the senior guard tallied a career-high 34 points in the win.
“That’s our play,” Bertram said. “We like to run in transition and get buckets. We can even play when they’re slowing us down. We’re very versatile in the way we play.”
Neither team seemed interested in slowing the pace much Friday, as a packed gymnasium saw an entertaining, frenetic matchup between the crosstown rivals.
Barren County (11-3 overall, 3-0 District 15) benefitted in the first quarter from Bertram’s red-hot shot. Bertram scored 14 points in the first quarter alone, helped along by four made 3-pointers.
Glasgow (7-3, 1-1) hung tough thanks to solid finishing in the paint by Anzley Adwell and especially senior forward Ashanti Gore as those two combined for 12 points in the first eight minutes to keep the Lady Scotties within three at 19-16 at the end of the quarter.
Gore kept matching the Trojanettes basket-for-basket in much of the second quarter, with her tally inside putting Glasgow up 28-27 with 3:05 left in the first half.
Barren County’s Eve Jackson answered with a layup, then Bertram tallied four straight buckets to propel her team to a 37-30 halftime lead.
“I thought we let Bertram get in a rhythm early and there was no turning back,” Glasgow coach Justin Stinson said. “We lost her in transition early in the basketball game, she gets an uncontested 3 and the basket gets big for her. She’s such a rhythm player and she just got in a rhythm.”
The Lady Scotties cut the deficit back to four midway through the third quarter on Adwell’s drive, but the Trojanettes answered with an 8-0 run to push their lead back to 49-37 with 1:50 left in the period.
One final run to open the fourth sealed it for Barren County. Bertram nailed a pullup jumper, then Raven Ennis buried a jumper and got another quick bucket on a layup off a turnover before Bertram drilled another 3-pointer to stretch the lead out to 55-43 with 4:11 left in the game.
“They went to a little 2-2-1 zone and we did a much better job of attacking and shot faking, taking it to the rim,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “And then obviously Elizabeth got hot outside on the 3-point line and we just kept giving her the ball.”
Joining Bertram in double digits for the Trojanettes was Ennis with 12 points, while Eve Jackson finished with eight.
“It is a big rivalry game and our execution was great tonight,” Bertram said. “I think it was just the atmosphere and everyone cheering for us. We had went over it yesterday in practice, so I think we had a good plan for tonight and executed.”
Gore tallied a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Adwell added 10 points and Kayla Bradley had nine for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow is back in action Saturday at Hart County. Barren County’s next game is Tuesday at Bowling Green.
BCHS 19 18 12 18 – 67
GHS 16 14 13 10 – 53
BCHS – Bertram 34, Ennis 12, Jackson 8, Murphy 5, Delk 4, Lockhart 3, Hughes 1.
GHS – Gore 26, Adwell 10, K. Bradley 9, Page 8.
Boys
Glasgow 52, Barren County 47
Tucker Kirkpatrick wasn’t going to miss this one.
The Glasgow senior guard has been sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the Scotties’ season opener against Monroe County on Dec. 2 and hadn’t played since. But on Friday night against rival Barren County, Kirkpatrick was back on the floor and making a difference with a game-tying 3-pointer in the third quarter and then a huge pair of made free throws to clinch the win in the final seconds.
“I didn’t know how much Tucker was going to play tonight,” Glasgow coach James Willett said. “He’s been rehabbing, he’s been being a tough teammate. These guys … Landon Frasier comes over and goes, ‘Get him in for me, get him in for me. It’s OK.’ We wanted a spark right there and he provided it for us.”
Barren County (7-5 overall, 2-1 District 15) kept the Scotties’ dangerous scoring duo of Nik Sorrell and Jaden Franklin largely in check in the first half. The Trojans closed out the second quarter on a 7-0 run capped by Mason Griggs’ buzzer-beating jumper that put his team up 28-20 at the break.
Franklin and Sorrell scored 10 of the Scottie’ first 13 points of the third quarter as they chipped away at that deficit before Kirkpatrick tied it up a 36-all with a 3-pointer.
Down 40-38 early in the fourth, Glasgow delivered a decisive 8-0 run to grab a 45-40 lead with 5:29 to go. Sorrell capped it with his second straight three-point play.
The Trojans cut the deficit back to three on three more occasions, the last on Aden Nyekan’s offensive stickback. But that possession took three shots and nearly 40 seconds off the game clock, and Barren had no choice but to foul on the inbounds. Kirkpatrick took it from there, knocking down both free throws for the win.
“It’s our goal to take care of our district games as best we can,” Willett said. “We were in for one tonight. I think Barren did an excellent job starting the game being prepared for us and having a lot of energy early. They got on the offensive glass and got so many second-chance points. We knew we had to match that intensity in the second half.”
Nyekan led the Trojans with 19 points.
“It comes downs to execution and finishing plays on both ends of the floor,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “I thought they did a better job of that down the stretch of the game than we did.”
Sorrell had 18 points, Franklin tallied 14 and Bowen Haney finished with 13 for the Scotties.
Glasgow is next at Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday. Barren County travels to Bowling Green on Tuesday.
BCHS 15 13 10 9 – 47
GHS 11 9 16 16 – 52
BCHS – Nyekan 19, Shaw 11, Bandy 7, Bush 5,Poynter 3, Griggs 2.
GHS – Sorrell 18, Franklin 14, Haney 13, Kirkpatrick 5, Frasier 2.{&end}
