Barren County junior Allie Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs to help the Trojanettes to an 11-6 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 Softball Tournament championship game Monday at Glasgow High School.
Alyssa Curtis was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Katie Murphy was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Eva Bogue went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Lilie Broady was 2-for-4 with a double.
Also for the Trojanettes, Lara Simmons had a double and three RBIs and Ashley Hammer tallied an RBI.
Broady tossed a complete game for the win, allowing six runs (one earned). She struck out two batters.
Bailey Ausbrooks was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead ACS. Hadley Borders added a 2-for-4 effort, Aubrey Williams drove in two runs and Ally Anderson tallied an RBI for the Lady Patriots.
Barren County (25-7) and ACS (21-12-2) will next play in the Region 4 tournament starting Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex. The regional draw is scheduled for Thursday at Warren East.
Butler County 19, Grayson County 9
Butler County locked up a spot in the upcoming Region 3 tournament with a 19-9 win in five innings over Grayson County in the District 12 tournament semifinals Monday at Trinity (Whitesville) High School.
Game statistics were unavailable.
Butler County (29-7) was set to face host Trinity (Whitesville) in Tuesday's District 12 tournament championship.
Trinity (Whitesville) 8, Edmonson County 6
Edmonson County's season came to an end with an 8-6 loss in eight innings to host Trinity (Whitesville) in the District 12 tournament semifinals Monday.
Alexa Henderson was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and an RBI for the Lady Cats in the loss. Mariena Thomas was 3-for-4, Abbie Slaughter went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Taylor Minyard went 2-for-3 and Kaylee Ann Sanders was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Hallie Cassady also tallied an RBI for Edmonson County (13-16).