GLASGOW – Top-seeded Barren County knew Monday night's District 15 girls' basketball tournament semifinal against Glasgow wasn't going to be easy.
Despite owning a pair of 20-plus point wins over the host Lady Scotties during the regular season, the Trojanettes had to face a a team on its home floor motivated by the prospect of an elimination game.
So it was no shock to the Trojanettes that their lead was an uncomfortably slim three points at halftime. Also no surprise – Barren County proved it's one of the top teams in Region 4 by shaking off that slow start to pull away for a 37-25 victory that secured a spot in next week's regional tournament.
Barren County (20-6) got it done by locking down on defense – the Trojanettes allowed just two points in the second quarter, holding Glasgow scoreless for an eight-minute stretch spanning most of the third and into the fourth – and knocking down a couple extra shots.
"We were getting really, really good looks – you just can't make them all," Trojanettes coach Piper Lindsey said. "And obviously you don't want to miss them all. I thought defensively we were really, really good especially in the third quarter to hold them to two points.
"Obviously give credit to them. They were doing a really good job defensively in the first half. It was a battle. And then I thought we made some adjustments in the third quarter to help out our defense a little bit and then I thought we did a much better job of attacking the rim in the second half."
After Barren County pushed out to a 9-2 lead to start the game, Glasgow (12-15) responded by clamping down on defense. Ashton Botts banked in a shot on a drive in the lane to pull the Lady Scotties even at 13-all with 4:09 left in the half, but the Trojanettes outscored Glasgow 4-1 over the rest of the period to forge the three-point halftime lead.
With the pace still slow, Barren County made the most of its chances in the third by connecting on 3-of-6 shots while holding Glasgow to 1-of-5 from the field and forcing five turnovers.
"Of course they're going to play their best game against us because it's win or go home," Barren County sophomore guard Katie Murphy said. "So we kind of anticipated it would be a close one."
Up eight heading into the fourth, the Trojanettes never let that edge drop below six points the rest of the way.
"Our game plan was to keep it in the 30s," Glasgow coach Craig Pippen said. "I think we've played close to 30 games now, we kept (them) to their fourth-lowest (score) of the season. So that was one goal. We were patient on offense and I felt like we did really good defensively. I felt like if we kept it in the 30s we'd have a chance."
Murphy led all scorers with 12 points. Mia Cassady had 11 points to lead Glasgow.
Barren County advances to face Monroe County in Thursday's district championship at Glasgow.
GHS 5 9 2 9 – 25
BCHS 9 8 7 13 – 37
GHS – Cassady 11, Botts 6, Austin 3, J. Bradley 2, Hale 2, Byrd 1.
BCHS – Murphy 12, Lockhart 8, Varney 7, Ennis 6, London 3, Gearlds 1.
Monroe County 49, ACS 38
Allen County-Scottsville went ice cold in the fourth quarter against Monroe County in the District 15 tournament semifinals.
ACS opened the fourth with a three-point lead but didn't score a point for more than seven and a half minutes as the Lady Falcons soared past them for a 49-38 victory.
That spoiled a strong comeback by the Lady Patriots, who trailed 14-7 after one quarter before whittling that deficit to three (23-20) by halftime.
ACS (12-17) kept rolling in the third, with a pull-up jumper by Avery Morris giving her team its first lead at 32-31 with 3:31 left in the period. That was part of an 8-0 run for ACS capped by Jaylee Covington's bucket on an inbounds play that put her team up five.
From there, it was all Monroe County (17-10). Paisley Ford's two made free throws regained the lead for the Lady Falcons at 38-36 with 4:50 to go. The Lady Patriots went 0-for-9 from that field and missed four free throws as Monroe built its lead from there.
Covington's basket with 27 seconds left finally broke the scoreless stretch, but by then it was too late for the Lady Patriots.
Ella Massingille led the Lady Falcons with 14 points and Ford added 12. Jayleigh Steenbergen paced ACS with 13 points.
MCHS 14 9 10 16 – 49
ACSHS 7 13 16 2 – 38
MCHS – Massingille 14, Ford 12, Hatcher 9, Veach 9, Finley 3, Thompson 2.
ACSHS – J. Steenbergen 13, Cook 8, Covington 8, Morris 5, Naiser 2, Anderson 2.