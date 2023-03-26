Barren County’s softball team picked up a pair of home wins in the Battle of the Barrens tournament Saturday, beating Hancock County 3-0 before topping Cumberland County 12-3.
Against Hancock, Trojanettes starting pitcher Chloe Witcher earned the win after allowing just one hit and striking out 11 batters. Riley Reed hit a home run, and Briley Aidala and Katie Murphy each notched a double in the win.
Barren’s Mary Schalk homered in the win against Cumberland County. Katie Gearlds was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Adison Smith went 3-for-3 at the plate to back Trojanettes starting pitcher Abby Elmore, who earned the win.
Barren County (6-0) is back in action Monday at home against Franklin-Simpson.
South Warren 15, White House-Heritage 0
McLaine Hudson went 2-for-3 with her first career grand slam and five RBIs to lead visiting South Warren to a 15-0 win in four innings over White House-Heritage (Tenn.) on Saturday.
Spartans starting pitcher Courtney Norwood fired four perfect innings for the win, allowing no hits or walks while striking out nine.
Briley Pruitt was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Jenna Lindsey drove in three runs and scored two, Avery Skaggs tallied a pair of RBIs, Layla Ogden hit a solo home run, and Katie Walker added a double and an RBI in the win.
South Warren (3-0) hosts Daviess County on Monday.
Baseball
Greenwood 2, Owensboro Catholic 1
Andrew Jolly went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to pace visiting Greenwood to a 2-1 win over Owensboro Catholic on Saturday.
Zachary Davis added a hit and scored a run to help back Gators starting pitcher Blake Marks, who earned the win after allowing one unearned run off two hits and two walks while striking out six in four innings.
Easton Talley followed with two scoreless innings, then Davis pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Greenwood (5-1) is at Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Track and field
Invitational of the South
Warren East’s boys’ team claimed a third-place finish in the Invitational of the South hosted by Marshall County on Saturday.
The Raiders finished with 74 points behind only Marshall County (93.5) and McCracken County (88) in the 23-team meet.
In the girls’ competition, Warren East was seventh with 40 points in the 21-team field. Calloway County won the girls’ meet with 142 points.
In the boys’ meet, individual winners for the Raiders were Romello Meade in the 300-meter hurdles (43.13 seconds), Isiah Summers in the triple jump (41 feet, 3 inches) and Dratavyn Barber in the shot put (44-00.00).
Brelynn Wardlow won the high jump (5-04) to lead Warren East’s girls.
Boys’ lacrosse
Bowling Green 13, Collins 7
Host Bowling Green got hat tricks from three players en route to beating visiting Collins 13-7 on Thursday night.
Alex Wiles finished with five goals and two assists, Dylan Klein had four goals and an assist, and Chris Nuckols added three goals for the Purples.
Eddie Hale won 17 of 22 faceoffs for Bowling Green, while Henry Lindsey and Jack Tyler combined for four saves in goal.
Bowling Green is back in action Thursday at Elizabethtown.