A bumper crop of quickness has arrived for Barren County's football team.
The Trojans, long known for big and strong – if not particularly fast – squads over the years, have what head coach Tommy Muse thinks might be the some of the best speed the program has ever had this season.
That difference has in part prompted a shift in offense for this season, as Barren County moves away from a predominantly wing-T look to at least some spread offense led by first-year starting quarterback Tate Spillman.
"We've been more spread," Muse said. "We've got a lot of skill kids. It's definitely the fastest team since I've been head coach, but probably one of the fastest since I've been at Barren as a whole. Usually 4.8, 4.9, that's considered fast at Barren County. Tate ran a 4.5, we had a bunch of our running backs and receiver types in the 4.6 range. We've got some speed. We're just going to be very inexperienced at running back and linebacker."
The Class 6A Trojans, coming off a 4-7 campaign, have a notable new opponent on the schedule this year. Crosstown rival Glasgow will host Barren County on Sept. 15 for the first meeting between the programs since 2016.
"It's big for the community," Muse said. "The kids are excited. It's another game. Yes, it's an in-town rivalry, but we approach it as another game. We try not to make a big deal of it, but it's good for the community. Everybody's excited about it – that's all I've heard since it's been announced Glasgow's back on the schedule. We're looking forward to it, we really are."
Leading rushers Donovan Bradshaw and Cody Rito were both lost to graduation, leaving Cash Moore (182 rushing yards, 1 touchdown) as the top returner at running back. Muse said Moore will be utilized all over the field this season.
"It's been a really good off-season," Moore said. "Last year, we had a couple big pieces in that senior class like Cody Rito and Donovan Bradshaw. We've got some good pieces, young players that have really stepped up this offseason. I really think we have the potential to have a really good season."
Junior Brey Bewley (11 catches for 145 yards and 2 TDs last season) is the leading receiver back, but the Trojans hope to make up for that relative inexperience in the skill positions with a veteran offensive line.
Seniors Chris Devore, Riley DeGroft and Brooks Browning, along with junior Ryan Harrison, are among a group that could see action on both sides of the line – with Browning lining up at tight end.
"Conditioning is going well. Everybody's making their times," Devore said. "Our skill players are looking fantastic, in my opinion, and I'm just excited for the season to start."
Barren County must replace the top four linebackers from last season, leaving that area a question mark still awaiting an answer as preseason practice continues.
"I like what we've got – they've worked hard, they're strong, just inexperienced," Muse said. "We're going to struggle at first there. Secondary, all of them return from last year."
Spillman, Bewley and Jonathan Williams are the leading returning tacklers, with Bewley also a game-changer in the secondary after tallying a team-high three interceptions last season.
Barren County 2023 schedule
Aug. 18 – at Metcalfe County
Aug. 25 – Trigg County
Sept. 1 – Warren East
Sept. 8 – at Monroe County
Sept. 15 – at Glasgow
Sept. 22 – Green County
Sept. 29 – at North Hardin
Oct. 13 – at Warren Central
Oct. 20 – Central Hardin
Oct. 27 – at Allen County-Scottsville