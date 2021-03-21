FRANKLIN – The postseason magic continued for the Barren County boys’ basketball team, which rallied past Franklin-Simpson for a 62-59 overtime win in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Sunday at Franklin-Simpson.
Barren County (21-8), which came from 19 down to beat Glasgow in the District 15 Tournament, was down four with a minute to play but was able to force overtime and prevail – advancing to the semifinals of the region tournament.
“It’s been like that throughout the year,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “I think there is a little bit of resiliency to this group that is special and I think it’s shown here in the postseason. They just don’t give up.
“Credit has to go to these guys. They made some plays when they had to. We don’t hang our head and we don’t give in. We don’t always win it, but we keep fighting.”
Franklin-Simpson (14-4) beat the Trojans 50-41 in the regular season and looked like it would use the energy from the home crowd to pick up another win. The Wildcats took a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched that to 31-25 by halftime.
The margin grew to nine early in the third and was 39-32, before a technical foul by Franklin fueled a 7-0 spurt from the Trojans to tie the score late in the quarter.
The teams went back and forth from there, with Franklin-Simpson getting some distance with a 3 from Andreyas Miller that made the score 52-48 with 3:17 left.
Both teams hit a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats a 54-50 lead heading into the final minute. Barren County cut it to one on a 3 from Gavin Withrow with 45.8 seconds left in regulation, but Kyjuan Stutzman hit a pair of free throws to give Franklin a three-point edge.
Barren County tied it on a deep 3 from Taye Poynter with 20 seconds left. The Wildcats had a chance for the win, but Stutzman’s 3 rimmed off, sending the game to overtime.
“It’s a shot you’ve just got to take,” Poynter said. “Props to the guys for giving me the ball. Coach drew up a really good play in the timeout and got me open.”
The Trojans never trailed in overtime, scoring the first four points and holding off Franklin despite going 0 for 5 from the free throw line.
Franklin had two chances in the final five seconds to tie it, but missed a 3 on the first possession and turned it over on the next, allowing the Trojans to advance.
Mason Griggs paced Barren County with 18 points.
“It felt good,” Griggs said. “We’ve kind of started thinking of ourselves as a second-half team. Usually we will be down in the first quarter, first half, then we will come back in the second half. We have a lot of confidence going into the second half.”
Withrow added 13 points and Poynter finished with 12 points for the Trojans.
Miller led Franklin-Simpson with 16 points, while Stutzman added 13 points.
“The kids got a little down on themselves when the guy made that shot,” Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. “You have to give them credit. They made shots and that was the difference in the game.
“I’m super proud of them. They showed up and worked every day and did everything we asked. You just hate to see it end this way.”
Barren County advances to face Greenwood in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“That’s exciting to get to go to Diddle, but most importantly to get to advance in this tournament,” Cunningham said. “Both teams are going to be scrapping and clawing and try to get to Wednesday.”
BCHS 13 12 14 17 6 - 62
FSHS 14 17 11 14 3 - 59
BC - Griggs 18, Withrow 13, Poynter 12, Miller 8, Shirley 6, Brooks 5.
FS - Miller 16, Stutzman 13, Hogan 9, Briscoe 7, Jones 5, Marshall 4, Vincent 3, Sims 1, Lowe 1.