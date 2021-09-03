GLASGOW -- Slow and steady was the key for Barren County in picking up its first win of the fall.
The Trojans weathered quick strikes from visiting Warren East and came from behind to top the Raiders 24-21 Friday at Trojan Field.
"Big plays hurt us in the first half and then we had some issues with the line we fixed at halftime," Barren County coach Tommy Muse said. "Overall, it was just the big plays, their athletes getting out on us, got behind us on a few passes, but we battled and stayed in it and gave ourselves a chance to finish."
For Barren County (1-2), the result came at the right time. The Trojans had started the year 0-2 with a 27-13 loss at Metcalfe County in the opener and a 34-26 double-overtime defeat at the hands of Adair County last week.
"The kids have battled the whole time and they've fought through every game, but they needed this to lift them up," Muse said.
Barren County failed to capitalize on an opportunity to take an early lead, missing a 26-yard field goal attempt on the game's opening possession, and Warren East took advantage.
On the Raiders' (1-2) third play, junior quarterback Isaiah Ghee found Caiden Murrell wide open in the middle of the field and the junior receiver took it 91 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Warren East added to its lead on the next play from the Barren County offense when Maddox Tarrence picked off Trojans quarterback Jameson Buie and returned it to put the Raiders up 14-0.
But Barren County stayed the course and chipped away at the early deficit.
The Trojans started an 11-play drive with just under three minutes to play in the opening quarter and went 58 yards in 11 plays to make it a 14-7 game with 10:05 left in the half when Donovan Bradshaw punched in a 2-yard touchdown run.
Again Warren East struck fast, however, getting a 66-yard touchdown pass from Ghee to Tray Price to take a 21-7 lead.
From there, the Raiders failed to find the end zone. Ghee finished with 198 yards on 8-of-15 passing with two touchdowns and an interception. Quinton Hollis led the rushing attack with 47 yards on 11 attempts.
Barren County got the deficit back to one possession on the ensuing possession with a seven-play, 65-yard scoring drive capped off with a 35-yard pass from Buie to Aiden Miller.
The 21-14 score held until early in the fourth quarter when the Trojans squared things up.
Barren County started its game-tying drive with 4:10 to play in the third and went 80 yards in 12 plays, drawing even on a 7-yard run from Bradshaw with 10:34 remaining.
The Trojans took a chance with an onside kick to give themselves an opportunity to take their first lead of the night, and the decision paid off. Barren County recovered the kick and ate over five minutes off the clock before Aiden Miller kicked the go-ahead 25-yard field goal with 5:11 to play.
"They controlled the clock, particularly in the second half," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. "We had a drive that took up a lot of the third quarter and of course, after that, they had a long drive for a touchdown and then they got an onside kick and then controlled the rest of the clock. They basically just took the air out of the game and we couldn't get anything going in the second half."
Barren County's defense held Warren East and forced the Raiders to turn the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession. The Trojans got a 16-yard run on third-and-11 from Drew Fisher and went into victory formation from there to close out the team's first win of the fall.
"It feels really good, man," Bradshaw said. "It's good to get the team excited, hype and ready for next week, too."
Fisher finished with 53 yards on 12 carries, while Bradshaw led the rushing attack with 77 yards and two scores on 19 attempts. Buie threw for 157 yards on 9-of-13 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Barren County is scheduled to travel to Monroe County for a 7 p.m. game next week.
For the Raiders, Friday's game was their closest of the season. They fell to Logan County at home 37-0 in their opener and beat Ohio County on the blue turf 41-6 in their second game.
"I think we're going through some growing pains with some things right now," Griffith said. "This was a very competitive game. The first game we were on the losing end of it, last week we were on the winning end of a blowout and this was a competitive game. I think we'll grow from this. It was a physical game, which is what we'll need to be competitive in our district and hopefully we'll grow from it."
Warren East is scheduled to host Russellville in a 7 p.m. game next week.
WEHS 14 7 0 0 – 21
BCHS 0 14 0 10 – 24
First quarter
WEHS -- Caiden Murrell 91 pass from Isaiah Ghee (Javier Leyva kick), 7:40
WEHS -- Maddox Tarrence 25 interception return (Leyva kick), 7:25
Second quarter
BCHS -- Donovan Bradshaw 2 run (Aiden Miller kick), 10:05
WEHS -- Tray Price 66 pass from Ghee (Leyva kick), 7:43
BCHS -- Miller 35 pass from Jameson Buie (Miller kick), 5:03
Fourth quarter
BCHS -- Bradshaw 7 run (Miller kick), 10:34
BCHS -- Miller 25 field goal, 5:11