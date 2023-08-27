PREP GOLF Trojans' Corbin outlasts Gators' Lang in 3-hole playoff for win Daily News Aug 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Bowling Green's boys' golf team won a three-way tiebreaker against Greenwood and Barren County to claim the team title in the Wildcat Shootout on Saturday at Franklin Country Club. BOWLING GREEN ATHLETICS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barren County's Jameson Corbin outlasted Greenwood's Jacob Lang in a three-hole playoff to take medalist honors in the Wildcat Shootout on Saturday at Franklin Country Club.Corbin and Lang each carded 5-under par 65 on the day.Bowling Green's boys' team won a three-way tiebreaker to take the team title. The Purples, Greenwood and Barren County all finished at 296 in the team standings. Reed Richey (66), Ben Davenport (74), Ty Wilson (76), Graham Hightower and Jake Price (80) played for Bowling Green.Lang and the Gators claimed runner-up honors, with additional scoring from Jake Russell (74), Layton Richey (78) and Ryan Loiars (79).Joining Corbin in scoring for Barren was Kieler Keaton (76) Braeden Furlong (76) and Eli Hodge (79).Glasgow tallied a combined 301 to finish fourth, with scoring from Jase Cook (73), Bo Shelton (75), Griff Jackson (75) and Tate Pace (78).Host Franklin-Simpson's A team finished with a 310, with scoring from Brady Delk (72), Dylan Fiveash (77), Will Speed (77) and Dai'Shaun Flippin (84). Logan County tallied a 332 with scoring from Braden Engler (78), Riley Shepherd (83), Davis Switzer (85) and Karson Rodgers (86).South Warren finished with a 334, with scoring from Brady Patterson (81), Logan Ballard (82), Brady Hightower (84) and Connor Baer (87).Johnny Brown shot a 74 to lead Bowling Green's B team, which finished with a 362. James Yarbrough (92), Brady Hamilton (93) and Trey Duff (103) also scored for BG.Warren East combined to shoot a 368, with scoring from A'sean Rigsby (81), Karson Carter (90), Matt Escalera (92) and Brenden Bratcher (105).Franklin-Simpson's B team carded a 385 with scoring from Alan Johson (86), Gavin Summers (91), Abel Stevens (101) and Wesley Kivett (107).Barren County's Cameron Pippen (85) and Caden Furlong (87), and Warren Central's Robbie Dye (89) were among the top individual scorers.In the girls' tournament, Bowling Green took runner-up honors in the team competition with a combined 340. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wildcat Shootout Jameson Corbin Jacob Lang Bowling Green Greenwood Barren County Glasgow Franklin-simpson Logan County South Warren Warren East Warren Central Recommended for you