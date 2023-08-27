Bowling Green boys' golf

Bowling Green's boys' golf team won a three-way tiebreaker against Greenwood and Barren County to claim the team title in the Wildcat Shootout on Saturday at Franklin Country Club.

 BOWLING GREEN ATHLETICS

Barren County's Jameson Corbin outlasted Greenwood's Jacob Lang in a three-hole playoff to take medalist honors in the Wildcat Shootout on Saturday at Franklin Country Club.