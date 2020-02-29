Barren County and Warren Central were supposed to meet in the regular season, but the Jan. 18 game was canceled when the Dragons advanced to the semifinals of the 2A State Tournament.
That meeting will take place after all, with the two teams now slated to lock up in the Region 4 Tournament – which will begin Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Barren County and Warren Central will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Barren County (23-8) comes in winners of six straight and 16 out of its last 18, but the District 15 champion opens against the Dragons, the District 14 runner-up.
It's the third straight year the District 15 champion has drawn Warren Central in the opening round. The Dragons went on to win the region the previous two years.
"That's what you get into in this region tournament," Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. "We've played them before. They are an outstanding team. We have a couple of days to get ready, so that's a good thing. We'll get to work and try to get ready for Wednesday night."
Warren Central (23-7) had an 11-game win streak snapped with a loss to Bowling Green in the District 14 championship game. WCHS coach William Unseld said the Trojans bring in plenty of talent – including sophomore Aden Nyekan, who leads Barren County in scoring (16.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 rpg).
"He's special," Unseld said. "He's really good. He's strong. He's physical. He's quick. He's a heckuva rebounder. We are going to have our hands full with him, but you like to have that opportunity. I think our schedule has set us up to play kids like him. We get a chance to see what Dre can do with him and likewise what he can do with Dre."
Bowling Green (24-7) will look to build off its seventh straight district title when it opens against District 15 runner-up Allen County-Scottsville (15-15) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Purples beat the Patriots 79-65 when the two teams met Feb. 1.
"We play a really good team right out of the gate," BG coach Derrick Clubb said. "(ACS coach Brad Bonds) will have them ready. They come in with a lot of confidence, as they should. They are a great basketball team, so we will have to play well to win."
Bonds said the Purples present a big challenge for his team, but he added he likes how his team is playing coming into the region tourney.
"When you come into the 4th Region basketball tournament as a runner-up you know that you have paved a very, very difficult road and that's what we've done," Bonds said. "We are playing our best basketball of the year. Our kids are buying in to what we are asking them to do. We just have to go and get back to the drawing board. Bowling Green is a tough draw for us, but our kids are going fight and claw and do everything we ask them to do."
Tuesday's second game will feature District 13 champion Logan County (27-3) facing District 16 runner-up Cumberland County (7-21) at 7:45 p.m.
Logan County enters the region tournament with a 23-game win streak, including a 66-50 victory over Cumberland County in the regular-season finale Feb. 20. The Panthers are making the program's first Region 4 Tournament appearance since 2009.
Wednesday's second game will feature District 16 champion Clinton County (23-7) facing District 13 runner-up Franklin-Simpson (14-15) at 7:45 p.m. Clinton County beat Franklin-Simpson 46-45 when the teams met Dec. 6 in Albany.
The semifinals are scheduled for March 9, with the Bowling Green/Allen County-Scottsville winner facing the Logan County/Cumberland County winner at 6 p.m. and the Barren County/Warren Central winner facing the Clinton County/Franklin-Simpson winner at 7:45 p.m.
The final is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 10.
