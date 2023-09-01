GLASGOW -- It didn't come easy, but Barren County junior quarterback Tate Spillman had no problem with working hard for Friday night's win against visiting Warren East.
The Trojans and Raiders scuffled on offense for the most part, as defense dominated for most of the night Trojan Field.
Warren East's first-quarter touchdown looked as though it might well stand up, but Spillman had other ideas.
After the Trojans stopped Warren East (1-2) once more on fourth down at the Barren County 16-yard line, Spillman went to work. His 41-yard completion to Brey Bewley was the biggest chunk play of the night, taking the Trojans down to the Raiders' 4 with 4:01 to play.
Those final four yards came grudgingly, with Spillman squeezing over the goal line behind a wall of his offensive linemen from a yard out on fourth-and-goal.
"We got on the 1-yard line two or three drives but we couldn't punch it in," Spillman said. "They have a really good defensive line. But that last drive we knew was our last chance."
Spillman's touchdown merely tied the game with 1:58 to play -- the Trojans needed the extra point to take the lead. That fell to senior place-kicker Hadley Adams, spending her first season moonlighting with the football team while also leading the Trojanettes' girls' soccer team in scoring this season.
Adams, who entered the night 8-for-10 on point-after attempts, cleanly split the uprights with plenty of room to spare to give Barren County (3-0) the lead with less than two minutes to play.
"She was a little nervous at Metcalfe (in the season opener), but they go through," Barren County coach Tommy Muse said.
The Raiders still had time, but the Trojans continued their dogged defensive night by defending four straight passes that fell incomplete to turn East over on downs and give the Barren County offense the honor of running out the clock.
And with that, Barren County is 3-0 for the first time since 1995.
"Heckuva defensive battle tonight," Warren East coach Tanner Hall said. "Our defense played their rear ends off for three and 75% quarters. We had a real bad penalty at the end of the game, bad personal foul ... I didn't even see what happened over there, that's a costly mistake that we've got to get cleaned up. I've got to do a better job preparing us during the week offensively. We've got to get after it goal-line period, apparently -- we've got goal-line woes going back to Daviess County and then last week."
The first quarter gave a hint of the night to come when both teams saw promising drive end on turnovers, with Warren East's Brayden Lightfoot picking off a Spillman pass and returning it 27 yards to the Raiders' 42. That drive moved down to the Barren 23 before the Trojans' Bewley returned the favor by pulling in a Dane Parsley pass that bounced off his receiver's shoulder pads.
The Raiders broke through on their next drive, set up by Tray Price's 38-yard punt return back to the Barren 28. It took seven plays, but Warren East scored on fourth-and-goal when Maddox Tarrence crossed the goal line on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left in the first quarter. The Raiders missed the extra point, which factored large later on.
A goal-line stand by East last in the second quarter preserved their six-point lead to halftime, and the Trojans answered with their own red-zone stop in the third quarter to stall the Raiders at the Barren 6.
The Trojans did it again on East' next series, stopping the Raiders on fourth and 11 at the Barren 16.
Spillman finished 10 of 14 passing for 116 yards and also led the Trojans with 34 rushing yards. Bewley had three catches for 56 yards.
Parsley was 9 of 19 passing for 120 yards and tallied a team-high 49 rushing yards for the Raiders. Lightfoot tallied three catches for 64 yards.
Both teams are on the road on Sept. 8, with Barren County visiting Monroe County and Warren East traveling across town to face Warren Central.
WEHS 6 0 0 0 -- 6
BCHS 0 0 0 7 -- 7
First quarter
WEHS -- Maddox Tarrence 1 run (kick failed), 1:18
Fourth quarter
BCHS -- Tate Spillman 1 run (Hadley Adams kick), 1:58