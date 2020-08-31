GLASGOW – It has been a steady climb for Barren County.
Two years ago, the Trojans entered their season with no district and no possibility of earning a spot in the postseason as the program opted for a reset of sorts before moving up to Class 6A competition.
Barren County's debut season in Class 6A, District 2 featured some ups and downs. The Trojans rode the high of a four-game winning streak, capped by a victory over Greenwood, into their district opener against then-unbeaten Central Hardin. Barren County lost 38-0, followed by similarly lopsided losses to North Hardin and Meade County to finish 0-3 in district play.
The Trojans regrouped to win their regular-season finale over Edmonson County before getting a rematch with then-unbeaten North Hardin in the opening round of the state playoffs. Despite losing star running back Dayvion Holloway to injury early in the game and starting quarterback Jameson Buie later with another injury, Barren County battled hard in a 24-0 loss to the eventual state semifinalists.
The next logical step for Barren County? Win a district game.
Trojans coach Jackson Arnett has more in mind.
"Our main focus is to try and win our district and win playoff games and go as deep as we can," Arnett said. "I've always had lofty expectations for myself, first off, and then for here. And the guys have bought into that."
The Trojans lost five starters on offense from last season, including Holloway, do-everything back Tyler Bush and four of five offensive linemen. The defense is more veteran-laden, with seven starters back from last year.
"I feel like this group, there's a lot of talent," Arnett said. "That group (last year) had talent, but this group's got a lot of talent. We're a little young, but I like what we've got and they're hungry. I think anytime you win, it breeds confidence and it breeds more willingness to put in all those extra days."
Buie is back to run the offense after passing for 961 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
Now a junior, Buie is bigger and stronger this season, according to Arnett.
"He gets the ball out and gets it to our guys when he needs to," Arnett said. "He does a good job."
Buie knew he would have less time to get ready for a potential season due to COVID-19 restrictions that limited practice and wiped out preseason scrimmages.
"I know, personally, I've been watching a lot of film already, getting ready for the first game of the season (against Monroe County)," Buie said. "Playing a rival really helps too, getting everybody just fired up and ready to go for that first game."
Buie will have some experienced options to throw to this year, with returning starters Jamarcus Miley, Gage Allen and Gavin Withrow. Holloway, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season, graduated along with second-leader rusher Bush. That leaves sophomore Donovan Bradshaw as the most experienced returnee at running back.
Senior Hunter Wilson, the team's starting center last season, is the lone holdover on the offensive line and could move around this year.
"As good as our offensive line was last year – we were very athletic – I think this group has more beef," Arnett said. "I think we're a little bigger up front than we were last year – not as experienced, but we're bigger and we can still move."
The defensive line should be a strength for the Trojans, even with several of those players also expected to fill key roles on the offensive line this season. Joe Bradshaw, Carmello Francis and Corbin Murphy are among the most experienced of that group.
Last year's leading tackler Easton Frazier is a graduation loss at linebacker, along with two other regulars there.
There are also holes to fill in the secondary, although Miley and Withrow – who missed much of last season with an injury – are among the group that has experience.
All in all, it's a young team after losing 12 seniors to graduation.
"I don't really think of it as replacing them," Arnett said. "It's just next man up, and our guys knew that. We were one snap away from putting these guys in last year, and they were prepared and they could've stepped in and played."
Barren County 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 11 – Monroe County
Sept. 18 – at Hancock County
Sept. 25 – Greenwood
Oct. 2 – Breckinridge County
Oct. 9 – at Central Hardin
Oct. 16 – at North Hardin
Oct. 23 – Meade County
Oct. 30 – at Edmonson County
Nov. 6 – Metcalfe County
