Barren County opened Class 6A, District 2 play with a 15-14 victory Friday over visiting Central Hardin.
Down 14-8 late in the fourth quarter, the Trojans scored the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds to play.
Barren County quarterback Will Childress was 5-for-12 passing for 64 yards and a touchdown. Gage Allen had two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Drew Fisher finished with 66 rushing yards, while Donovan Bradshaw had 29 rushing yards with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion run.
On defense, Ryan Shirley finished with 15 tackles and a sack, while Jaxen Arms and Trigg Carver tallied 10 tackles apiece.
Barren County (3-4 overall, 1-0 district) is back in action Oct. 15 at home against North Hardin.
Logan County 64, Hopkins Co. Central 21
Logan County quarterback Davin Yates was 15-of-22 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Cougars to a 64-21 win over Class 4A, District 1 rival Hopkins County Central on Friday.
Yates also added 36 rushing yards and a score, plus had an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win.
Wyatt Blake finished with five catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and added a 46-yard touchdown run. JunVontre Dillard had a 67-yard touchdown run and four catches for 25 yards, Zane Batten tallied three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, Ryan Rayno had 63 rushing yards and a TD, Jesse Buchanan tallied a rushing touchdown and Jack Delaney finished with three catches for 66 yards and had an interception in the win. Mattia Giubilato was 8-for-8 on point-after attempts.
Logan County (5-1, 2-0) is back in action Oct. 8 at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Russellville 42, Fulton County 6
Host Russellville opened Class A, District 1 play with a convincing 42-6 win over Fulton County on Friday.
Panthers starting quarterback Lennon Ries was 3-for-3 passing for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Octavius McKeage added a 67-yard completion to Lamarcus Hickman.
Jovari Gamble had 28 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Anthony Woodard hauled in a 45-yard touchdown reception and Chevis Elliott had a 1-yard touchdown catch. On defense, McKeage recovered two fumbles and tallied five tackles.
Russellville (5-1, 1-0) returns to action Oct. 15 at home against Logan County.
Hancock County 28, Butler County 22, OT
Visiting Hancock County prevailed for a 28-22 overtime victory against Butler County in a Class 2A, District 2 matchup Friday.
Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson was 11-for-18 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns, plus tallied a team-high 64 rushing yards and a TD. Solomon Flener finished with seven catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense for the Bears, Josh Morris had a team-high 12 tackles, while Landon Binion had a fumble recovery, a sack and nine tackles.
Butler County (4-2, 1-1) is at Owensboro Catholic on Oct. 8.
Glasgow 32, Adair County 12
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie was 6-for-6 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown to help the visiting Scotties claim a 32-12 win over Adair County in a Class 3A, District 2 matchup Friday.
Keiran Stockton tallied 80 yards rushing and a touchdown, Hunter Scott had 47 rushing yards and a TD, and Jay Long finished with two catches for 45 yards and a score.
On defense, Mason Arms and Chase Starr each finished with eight tackles, while Long had an interception and a sack.
Glasgow (6-1, 2-0) hosts Taylor County on Oct. 15.
ACS 49, McLean County 20
Allen County-Scottsville quarterback Peyton Cope passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to help the visiting Patriots pick up a 49-20 win over McLean County on Friday.
Cope was 10-for-20 passing for 150 yards and three TDs. Jax Cooper had three catches for 51 yards, returned an interception for a touchdown and also had a rushing touchdown in the win.
Also for ACS, Colton Costello tallied two catches for 30 yards and two TDs, Tanner Stinson had three catches for 49 yards and also had an interception return for a touchdown, and Jace Jackson tallied 47 rushing yards.
On defense, Will Moore had 11 tackles and an interception, and Julyan McPeak totaled nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
ACS (4-3) visits Warren East on Oct. 15.
Franklin-Simpson 43, Russell County 7
Omar Harrison scored five touchdowns to pace visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 43-7 win over Russell County in Class 4A, District 2 action on Friday.
Jackson Payne added an interception return for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ win.
Franklin-Simpson (2-5, 1-1) hosts Warren Central on Oct. 15.