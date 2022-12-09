The Barren County boys’ basketball team welcomed its newest District 15 opponent with an emphatic 72-63 win at Warren East on Friday.
Barren County (2-2 overall, 1-0 District 15) came out scorching hot, but had to withstand a late comeback bid to hold on and spoil the Raiders' district debut.
“It feels good,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “The guys are used to playing district games in this type of environment and it’s fun. Warren East is going to be a battle every time. I thought we played well early.
“It’s a good test, but it is still just one game.”
The Trojans got off to a near perfect start – going 12-for-18 from the field in the first quarter and racing out to a huge lead. Barren County was able to break Warren East’s pressure defense for easy buckets, using a 20-1 run to build a 29-5 advantage before the Raiders got a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first cut to make the score 29-8.
“I think the first two games really helped us tonight,” Cunningham said. “Playing against Warren Central and Elizabethtown, two teams that pressure in different ways, when they went to the pressure I thought we were able to handle it there early and get some easy looks.”
Warren East (2-1, 0-1) started to turn things around in the second. Isaiah Andrews scored 18 points in the quarter – including a four-point play that trimmed the deficit to 40-30 at halftime.
Barren County’s lead continued to dwindle away, with the Raiders pulling to within 60-55 with 4:24 left. Warren East was unable to get any closer as the Trojans scored eight straight to get the lead back to double digits.
“You get down 29-5 against a hard, competitive, well-coached team like that the winning percentage at that time is probably less than 1%,” Warren East coach Kyle Benge said. “We can’t come out with the level of intensity that we did, but that starts in practice. All week we preached how physical they were going to be with us. They were the more physical team for the first eight minutes. That definitely showed.
“I’m proud of the way that we fought back. We cut it to five there and at the line with a chance to cut it to four, but we did some silly stuff – some crucial turnovers there late in the game.”
Eli Brooks led Barren County with 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Aiden Miller added 25 points.
“Our goal this year is to go 8-0 (in district),” Brooks said. “It was good to come in here and get our first district win. I really enjoyed playing with my team. My teammates really lifted up in the first quarter and in the fourth quarter we played really good defense.”
Andrews finished with 30 points for Warren East, while Caiden Murrell added 14 points.
BCHS 29 11 11 21 – 72
WEHS 8 22 13 20 – 63
BC – Brooks 26, Miller 25, Beckham 9, Spillman 7, Ogles 4, Bewley 1.
WE – Andrews 30, Murrell 14, Duncan 8, Ford 5, Doyle 4, Barber 2.
Barren County 35, Warren East 29, Girls
Abigail Varney had 14 points as the Trojanettes held off a late Warren East rally to win in the district opener for both teams.
“I was proud of the girls for battling through adversity,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “We were kind of punched in the mouth a little bit … but I thought we handled our composure pretty well. The fourth quarter, our defense kind of showed up.”
Barren County (4-0 overall, 1-0 District 15) held the Lady Raiders to eight points in the first half – building a 20-8 lead – and stretched the margin to 25-10 midway through the third before Warren East (1-3, 0-1) started chipping away.
Warren East got as close as 31-29, holding Barren County without a made field goal in the fourth quarter, but the Trojanettes iced it with four free throws in the final 37 seconds.
“Of course you always want to win, but Barren County is a tough team,” Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. “They are tough to beat, but I do like our girls battled back and gave them a ballgame. I think we can play with anybody in this district. We just have to go out and learn how to complete a ballgame.”
Kennedy Lawson led Warren East with six points.
BCHS 10 11 8 6 – 35
WEHS 4 4 12 9 – 29
BC – Varney 14, Strange 6, Elmore 5, Murphy 4, Gearlds 4, Lockhart 2.
WE – K. Lawson 6, Alexander 5, Ra. Jones 4, Carver 3, M. Lawson 3, Bratcher 2, Ri. Jones 2, Pearson 2, Martter 2.