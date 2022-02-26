GLASGOW – While his team's spot in the upcoming Region 4 tournament was already secure Friday night, Barren County boys' basketball coach Warren Cunningham knew his team had plenty of motivation heading into another matchup with Glasgow for the District 15 tournament championship.
First, the obvious – a title to be won, and at the expense of their crosstown rival on the Scotties' home floor.
Not just that, though – Cunningham had his eye on what a win Friday night might mean for the Trojans come region time at Western Kentucky University's E.A. Diddle Arena.
"I don't necessarily think that how you play in this tournament has anything to do with how you play in the other tournament because sometimes teams lose in the district and have a chip on their shoulder when they get to the region," Cunningham said after Barren County's 55-45 win Friday night. "But I do think if you handle it the right way, you can build some momentum and it can carry over. So hopefully that'll happen with us."
Barren County (16-12) will open Region 4 play Thursday against District 16 runner-up Cumberland County, while Glasgow (14-13) drew a first-round matchup against District 16 champion Clinton County on Tuesday.
The Trojans came out red-hot Friday night, with senior guard Taye Poynter lighting up the scoreboard early with a trio of 3-pointers as Barren forged a 15-8 lead after the first quarter.
The Scotties, missing second-leading scorer Jackson Poland due to injury, stayed in striking distance and pulled within three at 21-18 on John Carter Myers' 3 with 2:43 left in the half.
A quick 5-0 spurt got the Trojans back up by eight before Sam Bowling's three-point play in the final minute set the halftime score at 26-21.
The third quarter featured minimal shifts that halftime margin, as Barren maintained a lead that never dipped below five.
The Trojans opened the fourth on a 7-0 run highlighted by Aiden Nyekan's breakaway dunk – which drew a technical foul that helped jumpstart the Scotties.
Glasgow answered with seven straight points – all on made free throws – before the Trojans got an unlikely 3-pointer from Ryan Shirley to end his team's drought with 4:09 left. It was just the fourth 3 of the season for Shirley.
Bowling answered with a trey and later hit a free throw that shaved the deficit to four at 47-43 with 2:53 left, but Barren County weathered Glasgow's press the rest of the way and hit enough free throws to secure the win.
"I thought Tay got us off to a good start there, making those shots – he's shot it well lately and kind of got us going early," Cunningham said. "They made some tough shots, give them credit. Bowling was going to shoot it early and often, as he should. We turned it over a little bit, we didn't rebound at times and I thought that kept us from extending the lead.
"They made a run when we turned it over some, but ultimately I thought we made a lot of plays down the stretch and made some free throws, just enough to keep them at bay."
Barren County's Mason Griggs led all scorers with 22 points. Nyekan added 14 and Poynter finished with 11 points.
Bowling scored 21 points to lead the Scotties.
"We've got to get healthy," Glasgow coach James Willett said. "We're a little beat up right now. We put some other guys out there in longer game action. Hopefully they can adjust to that going forward. I'm just proud of the effort. At the end of the day, we battled as hard as we could possibly battle. It was just tough to execute. Barren did a really good job defensively against us and took us out of a lot of stuff that we wanted to do."
GHS 8 13 11 13 – 45
BCHS 15 9 11 18 – 55
GHS – Bowling 21, Cerwinske 7, Pippen 7, Myers 5, Phillips 3, Brown 2.
BCHS – Griggs 22, Nyekan 14, Poynter 11, Miller 5, Shirley 3.