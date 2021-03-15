Less than four minutes from its season coming to an end, the Barren County boys’ basketball staged a comeback for the ages -- rallying to beat Glasgow 71-66 in the opening round of the District 15 Tournament on Monday at Barren County High School.
Barren County (20-7) trailed by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter -- 18 with less than four minutes left -- before closing with a 28-5 run to slip past its cross-town rival and advance to the District 15 title game.
The Trojans also clinched a spot in the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Sunday.
“You see things like that happen from time to time, but I have certainly never been a part of anything like that,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “All of the credit goes to these guys. We’ve come back several times this year. We were down 12 the other night at Southwestern, but obviously it was a different scenario here -- a much greater deficit.
“The credit goes to our guys. We just fought and kept fighting. Sometimes crazy things happen when you do that.”
Glasgow (9-15) lost a pair of close games to the Trojans in the regular season and it looked for most of the night like it would avenge those losses in convincing fashion.
The Scotties led 15-10 after one and by as many as eight points in the second quarter, before settling on a 29-23 halftime advantage. The Trojans were plagued by poor shooting, despite getting plenty of looks in the paint.
“Give Glasgow credit, they have a lot of length and it caused us a lot of problems the first two games, too,” Cunningham said. “That was part of the frustration, that at halftime -- as frustrated as we were about some defensive things -- we had only scored 23 points. It’s tough to put yourself in a position to win only scoring 23, but I thought we took good shots all night.”
Barren County’s offensive struggles continued in the third quarter as Glasgow used a 13-0 run to stretch the margin to 45-28.
The lead grew to as many as 19 points midway through the fourth and was 61-43 after a layup by John Myers with 3:40 remaining. That’s when the Trojans came roaring back.
Barren County scored 13 straight to trim the deficit to five with 1:42 left. Glasgow was able to keep it between five and eight points for the next minute, with Myers splitting a pair of free throws to make the score 66-60 with 37.6 seconds remaining.
The Trojans scored five points over the next 21 seconds to get within one, setting up Mason Griggs' steal and layup that gave Barren County a 67-66 lead -- the first of the night -- with 8.8 seconds left.
Griggs missed a chance at a three-point play when his free throw bounced off the rim, but Aiden Miller’s offensive rebound and putback pushed the advantage to 69-66 with 5.9 seconds left.
Glasgow turned it over without getting a shot off and Griggs added two free throws to seal the comeback.
“It was hard getting to that point, but all year long we’ve never quit,” Barren County senior Gavin Withrow said. “The last timeout with about four minutes left we were like, ‘One more run at it.’ We just kept chipping away, kept chipping away. Guys kept making plays and we came out on top.”
Griggs led the Trojans with 30 points, while Miller added 11 points.
Jackson Poland had 27 points to lead Glasgow, while Brennan Short and Sam Bowling added 11 points each.
“These games are fun, but it’s not right now,” Glasgow coach James Willett said. “It will be one that will stick with me through the rest of my life. I’ll never forget this one. We let one slip through our fingertips here. We tried to take it. We just didn’t get a chance to do it.”
Barren County advances to face Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, looking for a second straight district title.
“That’s the great thing about high school basketball, you win this game and get at least two more,” Cunningham said. “As much fun as games and wins are in the regular season, nothing beats winning in the postseason. We get to play for a district championship on Wednesday against a really good Allen County team. I want our guys to enjoy this tonight.”
GHS 15 14 18 19 -- 66
BCHS 10 13 12 36 -- 71
GHS -- Poland 27, Short 11, Bowling 11, Myers 6, Harlow 5, Brown 4, Clark 2.
BC - Griggs 30, Miller 11, Poynter 9, Brooks 9, Withrow 6, Shirley 6.
ACS 76, Monroe County 48
The Patriots outscored the Falcons 31-4 over an 11-minute span to earn a third straight trip to the District 15 title game. Allen County-Scottsville (14-7) also clinches a spot in the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Sunday.
Monroe County (3-20) came out hot from the perimeter, hitting five 3s to build a 24-18 lead with five minutes left in the half. The Patriots closed the half with a 14-0 run to surge in front 32-24 at the break. ACS then opened the second half with a 17-4 run to build a commanding 49-28 advantage.
“Both times we played them (in the regular season) they came out hitting shots early,” ACS coach Brad Bonds said. “We knew they were going to have some punches for us early. We kept talking in the locker room, ‘That you have to weather the storm.’ I felt like we did that and then we delivered a really good run of our own.
“This first round is always the toughest one to get. I am proud of them for stepping up and delivering.”
The Falcons were unable to get closer than 18 the rest of the way.
Jax Cooper led the Patriots with 28 points. Michael Smith had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Mason Shirley nearly recorded a triple-double -- finishing with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
“I knew they were going to come out and try to shut down Mason, so it was my time to step up,” Cooper said. “I just kept finding the middle … and I was making shots tonight.”
Clayton Biggerstaff led Monroe County with 15 points, while Austen Arnett added 10 points.
ACS will try for the program’s first district title since 2010 when it faces Barren County on Wednesday.
“We want to win it this time,” Bonds said. “There is nothing more I want for these guys right here than to cut down some nets. I’ve been there and I have done that. We will go out here and watch the game and get ourselves prepared.”
MCHS 16 8 12 12 -- 48
ACSHS 16 16 22 22 -- 76
MC -- C. Biggerstaff 15, Arnett 10, Petett 7, Harlin 5, Emmert 4, Knudson 4, Sheffield 3.
ACS -- Cooper 28, Shirley 17, Smith 14, McIntyre 8, Coffee 4, Walker 2, Turner 2, Costello 1.