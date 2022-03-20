Bowling Green senior guard Turner Buttry was named Mr. Basketball on Sunday, capping a stellar career at Bowling Green with one of the most prestigious awards for high school seniors in the state.
Buttry is the first player from Region 4 to win the award since Glasgow’s Brandon Stockton won in 2002 and joins Josh Carrier as the only Purple to ever receive the honor. Carrier won the award in 2001.
“I’m going to be honest, it is everything to me,” Buttry said. “I’ve grown up watching so many people from where I am from originally. I watched Dominique Hawkins win it. It was something I never actually thought I would be in the race for.
“I worked so hard and I am so glad I won this award. I’m not going to be satisfied, but I am going to enjoy it for a little bit.”
Buttry was the lone returning starter from last year’s Region 4 championship team and helped lead a young group to a 26-7 record, losing to eventual state runner-up Warren Central in the Region 4 championship game. He averaged 23.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. The 5-10 Eastern Kentucky signee shot 51.8 percent from 3-point range on 226 attempts this season.
“Such a deserving young man,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “He brought his best effort every day (and) was such a great leader and teammate. Turner Buttry left a pretty impressive resume at BGHS. I’m one proud basketball coach.”
Buttry said this award wouldn’t have been possible without his teammates.
“A lot of people were calling me such a good leader and I led this young group and we lost everybody from last year, but to be a leader you have to lead people that want to be led,” Buttry said. “Those young guys, they wanted to be led and they allowed me to do that. They made me look like a good leader. It’s not just a personal award. My team was very involved in it as well.”
Buttry said he heard in the weeks leading up to the award that winning might be a possibility, but it didn’t completely sink in until he heard his name called Sunday.
“A lot of people were saying it was down to two or three people and I was hearing two or three names,” Buttry said. “Then I heard from a lot of people up here at Rupp Arena (at the Boys’ Sweet 16) -- like head coaches and stuff -- were coming up to me and saying, ‘I think you are going to do it. We know people that voted for you. I voted for you,’ and such and such.”
Buttry’s family and Sherrill were among those who attended the ceremony with him. Eastern Kentucky head coach A.W. Hamilton and assistant coach Steve Lepore were also in attendance.
“(Coach Hamilton) always told me, ‘You are going to win it. I’ve got faith,’” Buttry said. “I could tell they were pumped up about it. They both gave me big hugs. It was a great night.”
Mr. Basketball has been awarded since 1954 with Jim McDaniels, Wes Unseld, Jack Givens, Allen Houston and current WKU guard Dayvion McKnight among the players to win the award.
“It’s insane,” Buttry said. “It’s a testament to long hours in the gym -- in season, off season. It’s really a testament for a 5-10 unathletic kid to get this award.
“It speaks volumes to everybody -- kids that are told they are too small to do stuff. I feel like this might inspire some youth, which is a great thing too.”