PREP ROUNDUP Turner leads Patriots past Russell County By the Daily News Jan 12, 2022 Jordan Turner scored 16 points to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 62-53 win over Russell County in boys' basketball action Tuesday.Colton Costello added 15 points, Thorny Walker scored 11 points and Chase Ross had 10 points for the Patriots in the win.ACS (4-12) is back in action Friday at home against Taylor County. Ohio County 59, Barren County 51Ohio County claimed a 59-51 win at Barren County on Tuesday.Aden Nyekan finished with 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trojans in the loss. Taye Poynter added 10 points and Mason Griggs had nine points.Barren County (7-8) hosts Russell County on Friday. GirlsBarren County 43, South Warren 30Barren County claimed a 43-30 road win over South Warren on Tuesday.McLaine Hudson had 13 points and Gracie Hodges added eight points for the Spartans in the loss.South Warren (5-10) will be on the road to face District 14 rival Bowling Green on Friday.Barren County (10-4) hosts Russell County on Friday.