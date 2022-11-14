Warren East seniors Isaiah and Simon Ghee are twins – fraternal, not the identical variety – and a passing glance at the pair together confirms that fact.
Simon, the elder by 30 minutes, is 6-feet-3, 240 pounds – Isaiah checks in a 6-0, 160 – a size difference that has been pointed out more than a couple times to the brothers Ghee.
"I decided to eat," Simon Ghee said matter-of-factly.
"He took all my food," Isaiah Ghee added as Simon nodded in agreement.
So yeah, they've heard it before.
On the football field, the Ghee brothers have continued that similar but still very much distinct trend. Each has been a longtime standout for the Raiders, capable of producing game-changing plays. That's the end result, but each has their own method of getting there.
"Simon makes the game-changing plays because of his sheer size and athleticism and ability to play," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. "Isaiah has a real knack for making plays in games, be it at corner making a lot of interceptions or at receiver – he always is making plays. Three or four times this year, he's taken off on fake punts and makes good decisions. He has a knack for making big plays in big moments.
" ... They've been a big part of our program for four years. They both are high-character kids, they both have big personalities and they're leaders on our football team."
Simon Ghee has long been a force for Warren East (12-0) on the defensive side. A four-year starter, he earned All-SKY Conference (Large School) first-team honors as a defensive lineman. This season, he's helped the unbeaten Raiders reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals and earn a Friday night matchup at home against Franklin County at Jim Ross Field.
Simon Ghee has posted a team-high 8 1/2 sacks to go along with 60 tackles (55 solo), three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – one for a touchdown. Those numbers are impressive, but Griffin insists the stats don't really convey how important Simon has been to East.
"The impact that Simon has on a game doesn't show up in the scorebook," Griffith said. "He's impactful because if you don't account for him, he's gonna wreck your offense. He's one of those guys that's an offense-wrecker."
For Simon Ghee, getting the opportunity do just that on a weekly basis is something he relishes. And that will continue next season – Ghee accepted a full scholarship offer to play football at Eastern Kentucky. He's projected to play as a standout defensive lineman or linebacker for the Colonels.
"It's a sport where you can hit someone as hard as you want – I mean, it still has to be a clean hit, but you still get to hit somebody," Simon Ghee said. "There's not a lot of sports out there where you have to physically move them or things like that."
Isaiah Ghee had the opportunity to join his brother as a preferred walk-on at EKU, but opted for a different path instead and will be a preferred walk-on at Murray State next season.
That offer from the Racers is specifically for Isaiah Ghee to play cornerback, but his versatility could alter that plan. At Warren East, he's been a sort of universal option. In addition to being a three-year starter at cornerback, Ghee has seen time at free safety. Already the Raiders' all-time leader with 14 career interceptions, he's picked off a team-high five passes and returned two for touchdowns to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 32 tackles this season. He was a second-team All-SKY pick as a defensive back this season.
On offense, Isaiah Ghee continued that big-play penchant at wide receiver with 14 catches for 195 yards and five touchdowns, while picking up 112 rushing yards on just four carries this year. Ghee is also the backup to Raiders starter quarterback Dane Parsley. On special teams, he's the team's primary place-kicker and punter.
Griffith expects Isaiah Ghee to stick at cornerback for the Racers.
"They offered me as a PWO as a corner for defensive purposes, but it might change over time," Isaiah Ghee said. "We'll see what happens. I honestly like defense because I like to hit people. That's what I like the best."
Before their paths finally diverge – Simon to head east, while Isaiah strikes out for the west – for the first time since they joined forces on the Cowboys to once win the Warren County Youth Football League's Toy Bowl, the Ghee brothers have plenty of unfinished business.
For one, there's the matter of equaling the accomplishment of older brother Spencer, who played at center and long snapper for the 2012 Warren East team that went 13-1 and advanced to the state semifinals.
That's the next goal.
"It feels really good," Simon Ghee said. "We're undefeated and everything – it means a lot, winning district and about to go win region."
"We are, but at the same time we're still unsatisfied until we get to where we want to be," Isaiah Ghee said. "More than regional, we want to go to state and get it all."