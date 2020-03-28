With high school baseball and softball still in limbo due to the global pandemic of the coronavirus, coaches and players wait to see when – or even if – the season will begin.
The pause in games hasn’t just affected players and coaches. For umpires, the shutdown has created a financial void for so many who work as officials for a second income – or in some cases, the main source of money.
It’s tough times for a profession that had already seen a recent shortage. Head of Region 4 baseball umpire Phil Burkeen said he was going into this season with 42 umpires, which was enough to service the 17 high schools and 10 middle schools in the region.
“First of all, our situation pales to what is going on in the rest of the country, but the people I really feel for are the athletes,” Burkeen said. “That’s pretty much what we do. We are doing it for them.”
Head of softball umpires Mark Woodcock said he was going into the season with 39 umpires, a slight improvement from last season. Unlike baseball, middle school plays its softball season in the fall. But Woodcock said this was still an important time for his umpires – with recruiting seasons coinciding with the spring. Woodcock estimates that about 90 percent of his umpires begin in the spring.
That recruitment process can be quite expensive for new umpires.
According to Burkeen, it is the most expensive sport to get into – with prospective umpires having to purchase equipment, attend a number of meetings aimed at first- and second-year umpires and take an online rules test.
“I really feel for our first-year guys because one of our recruitment items is they can make a little extra cash, but they have to spend money up front,” Burkeen said. “Our new umpires have spent up to $800 to get started and they might not be able to recoup that income.
“And the rest of my umpires have to register with the KHSAA and pay local dues, so they could be out a little money. It’s extra income for all of them, so they won’t have the opportunity right now to make as much as they would if it was a regular nine-week season.”
Brock Cleary, who is about to begin his second season as an umpire, said he spent on the low end last season – about $350 to $400. He was able to get that back in about a month by working three or four nights a week. The former Russellville player, who was at Brescia University to play baseball before suffering an injury, said this was his only source of income for the time being.
“I was playing college baseball and tore my labrum in my right shoulder,” Cleary said. “I came home and was banking on this to get some money to start paying school off.”
Cleary estimates he has already lost about $2,000 to $2,500 this season.
“It’s pretty tough, not just for me but other people I work with,” Cleary said. “They bank on this side money to help them get through certain things. It’s just gone right now. They are losing a lot of money right now.”
Burkeen said while there are training courses, the most valuable experience comes in the on-the-job training.
“The most important training is the actual experience,” Burkeen said. “We cannot duplicate that in meetings. They get on-the-job training, especially our first-year guys, because we throw them to the fire. They are not going to get that many opportunities to work (this season).”
Burkeen had eight new umpires this season after having 16 new umpires last year. Of the 16 that began last year, six returned.
There are many reasons for turnover, including verbal abuse from a lack of sportsmanship from some fans, but Burkeen said that isn’t as big of an issue in this area.
“We don’t have as much of it here as in other parts of the country ... but a lot of people don’t want to go out and take some of the abuse when they have opportunities to do other things for what they get paid in terms of a game fee,” Burkeen said.
With all KHSAA sports currently suspended, the earliest the baseball and softball seasons can begin is April 13. If play resumes then, the regular season would likely be condensed to four or five weeks.
If the season does take place, Burkeen said he is ready to go and the turnaround to getting umpires assigned for games will be quick. Woodcock said softball will be ready as well.
“The last communication I sent out to the athletic directors in our region, I told them I would like to have 72 hours notice,” Woodcock said. “We were right at the precipice of the season. We already had some scrimmage games. I already had my schedule prepared and sent out through March 28. Everybody was ready to go.
“It’s going to depend on the schools and the (KHSAA). We are a service to them. Whatever they want to do, we will pick it up and go with it.”
Woodcock added he doesn’t anticipate any loss of umpires this season due to the delay.
“It’s really hard to speculate on that part of it, but I am anticipating that if we do get to play ball this spring that all the softball officials will be there,” Woodcock said. “I haven’t had anybody tell me any different.”
Cleary said he is ready to go and remains hopeful – not just for himself and his fellow umpires, but for the players as well.
“This is all they’ve worked for and they don’t know if it is coming back or not,” Cleary said. “I hate it for them.”{&end}
