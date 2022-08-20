It took a "unicorn" to rescue the Bardstown Tigers from a host of hungry Gators at the Swamp on Friday night.
Sounds like a fairytale, right? What turned out to be a storybook ending for Bardstown on a last-second touchdown pass from quarterback Bryden Clark to junior Tyleeq Williams -- the aforementioned unicorn -- dealt a nightmare finish to host Greenwood as the Tigers snatched away a 20-15 victory.
Williams made it happen by slipping behind the Gators' secondary to haul in a quick strike from Clark as the final seconds ticked off the clock and turned upfield to race to the end zone for a game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass play.
"He's 5-4, 140 pounds but as you watch him play he's a pretty special player," Bardstown coach David Clark said of Williams. "He does things that just aren't natural. That's why we gave him the (unicorn) nickname because we're not sure he's for real."
Bardstown (1-0) seemed destined for a long, subdued bus ride home after Greenwood (0-1) rallied from two touchdowns behind to take a 15-14 lead with just 21 seconds left in the game.
The Gators got the go-ahead drive going when Dawson Drake picked off a Brayden Clark pass. Starting from its own 47-yard line, Greenwood built a 10-play drive capped by quarterback Ryan Huff's 12-yard touchdown pass to Chase Johnson on a third-and-7 play.
Greenwood elected to go for the two-point conversion, a decision made easier when the Tigers jumped offsides on the first attempt. Lofton Howard powered into the end zone from there to give the Gators their first lead of the night at 15-14.
Bardstown needed a miracle, and three plays into the final drive it got one when Williams shook free and scored the game-winning touchdown.
"We thought we could send our two fastest guys on the team and make them pick," David Clark said. "Then Tyleeq was able to get behind the corner and the safety jumped up on the other streaker, so we got a good mismatch and Brayden Clark delivered a strike."
Greenwood coach William Howard pointed to missed opportunities that cost his team Friday.
"It never comes down to one play at the end," William Howard said. "There's all kinds of plays we could've made either way. That was just unfortunate that happened to us. It was a great play that kid made, so hat's off to him."
After a scoreless first half featuring plenty of penalties and stout defense from both teams, the Tigers broke through first on the opening possession of the third quarter when Williams finished off a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown run with 6:35 left in the period.
Two plays later, the Tigers got the ball back when Logan McMillian-Grundy recovered a Greenwood fumble at the Gators' 19. Four plays after that, Brayden Clark hooked up with Williams on a swing pass that turned into a 15-yard touchdown play with 4:32 left in the quarter.
A special teams play helped the Greenwood get back into it when Bardstown fumbled a punt return and the Gators' Chase Johnson recovered it at the Tigers' 17. Lofton Howard, a Western Kentucky commit who normally plays tight end on offense, took over a short-yardage quarterback and carried the ball on the final four plays of the drive, scoring on an 8-yard run on first-and-goal with 6:56 left in the game.
"Greenwood has a really good football team and they played lights-out defense against us," David Clark said. "We knew it was going to be one of those type games because we play a lot of kids both ways, so we knew endurance was going to be a factor for us. We just asked our kids to just grind and they did that. We're proud of them."
Williams led the Tigers with 91 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, plus had a team-high 4 catches for 64 yards and two scores. Brayden Clark was 7-for-11 passing for 96 yards and two TDs with one interception. TJ Greenwell added 61 rushing yards for Bardstown.
Huff finished 9-for-15 passing for 107 yards with a touchdown. Lofton Howard had three catches for 63 yards, but the Gators totaled just 64 rushing yards as Huff was sacked six times in the loss.
William Howard hopes his team can build off the opener heading into this coming Friday's home game against Franklin-Simpson.
"They're ranked like they're ranked for a reason -- they're a really good ball team," Howard said of Bardstown. "When it comes down to it at the end of the season, they're going to be in the mix. And I think it's a great experience for our kids to play against a team of that quality early on in the season -- it kind of measures where you're at."
Bardstown 0 0 14 6 -- 20
Greenwood 0 0 0 15 -- 15
Third Quarter
BHS -- Tyleeq Williams 23 run (Tate Blincoe kick), 6:35
BHS -- Williams 15 pass from Brayden Clark (Blincoe kick), 4:32
Fourth Quarter
GHS -- Lofton Howard 8 run (Drew Smothers kick), 6:56
GHS -- Chase Johnson 12 pass from Ryan Huff (Howard run), 0:21
BHS -- Williams 41 pass from Clark, 0:00