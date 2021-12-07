Visiting Warren Central had five players score in double digits on the way to an 88-58 boys' basketball win over Glasgow on Monday.

The Dragons were deadly from 3-point range, hitting 11-of-21 attempts from beyond the arc. Kade Unseld was 5-of-9 on 3-pointers to finish tied for the game high with 16 points. Chappelle Whitney also scored 16 points for Warren Central, while Damarion Walkup added 15, Jaiden Lawrence tallied 13 and Malik Jefferson had 10 points in the win.

Jackson Poland led Glasgow (2-1) with 15 points. Sam Bowling added 14 points and Clay Pippen finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Scotties.

Warren Central (3-0) is back in action Saturday at home against John Hardin. Glasgow visits Bowling Green on Thursday.