Visiting Warren Central had five players score in double digits on the way to an 88-58 boys' basketball win over Glasgow on Monday.
The Dragons were strong from 3-point range, hitting 11-of-21 attempts from beyond the arc. Kade Unseld was 5-of-9 on 3-pointers to finish tied for the game high with 16 points. Chapelle Whitney also scored 16 points for Warren Central, while Damarion Walkup added 15, Jaiden Lawrence tallied 13 and Malik Jefferson had 10 points in the win.
The Dragons hit 35-of-52 attempts overall for a 67.3% shooting percentage.
Jackson Poland led Glasgow (2-1) with 15 points. Sam Bowling added 14 points and Clay Pippen finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Scotties.
Warren Central (3-0) is back in action Saturday at home against John Hardin. Glasgow visits Bowling Green on Thursday.
Girls
Warren Central 49, Glasgow 41
Warren Central earned its first win of the season with a 49-41 victory over host Glasgow on Monday.
Jordyn Downey tallied a game-high 19 points to lead the Lady Dragons. Kaylyn Keener chipped in with 13 points for Warren Central (1-3), which is back in action Dec. 13 at home against Adair County.
Mia Cassady scored 14 points and Khloe Hale added 13 for the Lady Scotties. Glasgow (0-4) visits Todd County Central on Thursday.