Kade Unseld scored a game-high 24 points to lead Warren Central's boys' basketball team to a 63-57 win against DeSales in the opening round of the King of the Bluegrass tournament Friday night at Fairdale High School in Louisville.
Unseld was 4-of-7 from 3-point range and also tallied six rebounds and a team-high three steals in the win.
Izayiah Villafuerte finished with 15 points and a team-best five assists, Omari Glover had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Chappelle Whitney tallied 11 points and six rebounds for the Dragons.
Warren Central (6-0), ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press state poll, will take on DuPoint Manual on Sunday in the King of the Bluegrass.
Barren County 58, ACS 43
Eli Brooks scored a game-high 25 points to lead Barren County to a 58-43 victory over host Allen County-Scottsville in a District 15 matchup Friday.
Aiden Miller just missed a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds, and Brey Bewley finished with eight points and five assists for the Trojans.
Barren County (4-3 overall, 2-0 District 15) takes on McMinn County (Tenn.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Jordan Turner scored 13 points and added six rebounds to lead the Patriots.
ACS (0-5, 0-1) will also play Tuesday in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
Girls
South Warren 57, Warren Central 40
Gracie Hodges and Lydia Frank scored nine points apiece to lead visiting South Warren to a 57-40 win over District 14 rival Warren Central on Friday.
Hodges pulled down a team-best seven rebounds for the Spartans. McLaine Hudson added eight points and six rebounds in the win.
South Warren (4-3, 1-0) was set to play Christian Academy-Louisville in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic on Saturday at Lexington Catholic.
Jordyn Downey scored a game-high 16 points and Kennedee Robinson added 14 points for the Lady Dragons.
Warren Central (3-7, 0-1) will face Russell County in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Barren County 66, ACS 54
Abigail Varney scored a game-high 29 points to boost visiting Barren County to a 66-54 win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Varney also grabbed a team-high five rebounds for the Trojanettes. Kaitlyn Elmore added 12 points in the win.
Barren County (7-0, 2-0) takes on Carroll County in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Aubrie Naiser scored 15 points to lead the Lady Patriots. Avery Morris added 12 points, Jayleigh Steenbergen tallied 11 points and seven rebounds, and Jaylee Covington finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
ACS (2-3, 0-1) hosts Todd County Central on Thursday.
Edmonson County 41, TCC 22
Cariann Williams posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead host Edmonson County to a 41-22 win over Todd County Central on Friday.
Jenna Cook added seven points for the Lady Cats in the win.
Edmonson County (5-1) was slated to host McLean County in the 3rd Region All 'A' Classic on Saturday.
Butler County 45, Russellville 43
Jenna Phelps finished with 18 points to boost host Butler County to a 45-43 win over Russellville on Friday.
Taylor Leach scored 10 points and Kennedy Rice chipped in with eight points for the Lady Bears.
Butler County (4-1) takes on Union County in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday at Ohio County.
Russellville (1-4) was slated to visit John Hardin on Saturday.