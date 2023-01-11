Warren Central junior Kade Unseld scored 29 points to lead the Dragons to a 92-65 boys' basketball win on the road at Hopkinsville on Tuesday night.
The 92 points were a single-game season high for the Dragons, who have won six straight games and remain No. 1 in state rankings.
Omari Glover added 16 points and Damarion Walkup finished with 15 points in the win.
Warren Central (15-1) visits Bowling Green in a District 14 clash Friday.
ACS 56, Russell County 46
Jordan Turner finished just shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds to boost host Allen County-Scottsville to a 56-46 win over Russell County on Tuesday.
Jackson Morris and Chase Ross added 11 points each, and Blayne Moore finished with 10 points for the Patriots.
ACS (2-12) snapped a seven-game losing streak with the win. The Patriots are back in action Friday at District 15 foe Warren East.
Barren County 60, Monroe County 49
Aiden Miller scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lift host Barren County to a 60-49 win over Monroe County on Tuesday.
Eli Brooks tallied a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans in the win.
Barren County (10-7) next visits District 15 foe Glasgow on Friday.
Girls
Edmonson County 38, South Warren 36
Cariann Williams scored a game-high 13 points to spark host Edmonson County to a 38-36 win over South Warren on Tuesday.
Annie Kiper added 11 points for the Lady Cats in the win. Edmonson County (10-5) is at District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday.
Mila Munrath scored nine points to lead South Warren (7-10) is back in action Friday at home against District 14 foe Greenwood.
Bowling Green 46, Franklin-Simpson 31
Tanaya Bailey scored 17 points to lead visiting Bowling Green to a 46-31 win against Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Saniyah Shelton added nine points and nine rebounds, and JaSiyah Franklin tallied eight points for the Lady Purples in the win.
Bowling Green (11-5) hosts District 14 foe Warren Central on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson (7-7) takes on Mercer County in the Kentucky 2A Championship tournament on Friday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Russellville 52, McLean County 38
Lareesha Cawthorn put up a big double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds to carry homestanding Russellville to a 52-38 win over McLean County on Tuesday.
A'miyah Collier added 21 points and six rebounds for the Lady Panthers in the win.
Russellville (6-7) next faces Cumberland County in the 4th Region All 'A' Classic on Monday.
Hancock County 70, Butler County 55
Visiting Hancock County claimed a 70-55 win over Butler County on Tuesday.
Jenna Phelps tallied 17 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Taylor Leach and Ann Marie Skaggs chipped in with 13 points apiece, and Ava Wilson notched eight points and nine rebounds for Lady Bears.
Butler County (9-5) hosts District 12 rival Grayson County on Friday.