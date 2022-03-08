Warren Central's Kade Unseld around looks to pass the ball around Bowling Green's Makayelus Wardlow in the Dragons' 58-50 win over the Purples for the KHSAA Boys Region 4 Championship title at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central Head Coach William Unseld signals a play from the sidelines in the Dragons' 58-50 win over the Purples for the KHSAA Boys Region 4 Championship title at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central’s 58-50 win over Bowling Green in the Region 4 Boys' Basketball Tournament championship game was the fifth for William Unseld as head coach of the Dragons.
But Tuesday’s title was a little more personal for Unseld, who watched as his son Cade Unseld played a big part in the win at Western Kentucky University's E.A. Diddle Arena. The sophomore guard scored 13 points and earned a spot on the all-tournament team, helping Warren Central win the title for the fourth time in five years.
“It’s special,” William Unseld said. “He’s been with us for a long time. He’s been to the state tournament, been at the region tournament -- sitting there. We looked at pictures the other day. He was in the sixth grade sitting on the end of the bench cheering as hard as anybody -- crying as much as anybody when we lost. So it’s a little more special that he gets to be a part of it playing. He gets to play on Rupp Arena’s floor now. It will be a great experience for (him).”
Kade said Tuesday’s win is something he has been thinking about for a long time.
“It’s definitely a great feeling to be a player instead of watching,” Kade Unseld said. “I can’t describe it. It feels great.”
Kade was a big spark off the bench for Warren Central during a critical first-half stretch when the Dragons scored 15 unanswered points. He hit two 3-pointers during that run and added four more points before halftime to give him double digits for the first time in the tournament.
“When we came off the bench, it was a close game,” Kade said. “Me and Malik (Jefferson) knew we would have to create a spark off the bench. I hit my first one and I just got hot. I had confidence for the rest of the game.”
Kade only had three points in the second half, but they came on a 3 that gave the Dragons the lead again after Bowling Green had surged in front.
“He hit some big shots to get us going,” William Unseld said. “He hit a big 3 (in the second half). He made shot after shot for us. It was unbelievable. He played his tail off.”
And now Kade gets to play at Rupp Arena for the first time after being a spectator the previous four trips under his dad.
“As a father I’m as proud as I can be,” William Unseld said. “He’s a confident kid. Sometimes I’ve got to say ‘Hold on little buddy,’ but as a sophomore he has no fear. He thinks he can make any shot. He’s got a chance to be really special going forward.”
